Karachi Maweshi Mandi Locations unveiled for Eidul Azha 2025; Full List here

KARACHI – Anticipation for Eidul Azha 2025 is building and if you are resident of Karachi and looking to buy animals. These 9 Locations in port city are your go-to places this year.

For Eidul Azha 2025, Karachi Metropolitan Corporation decided to setup 9 markets across the provincial capital. The move is aimed at facilitating and smooth transaction process for both sellers and buyers during festive period.

Karachi Cattle Markets 2025

Location Areas Sunday Car Bazaar 11-D, New Karachi KMC Ground Near Samanabad Police Station Northern Bypass Slaughterhouse Surjani Town Cattle Colony Surjani Town Cattle Colony Bin Qasim Chicken Feed Mill Ground Korangi Cattle Market Korangi Industrial Road Cattle Market Bakar Piri, Lyari

The announcement was made after review meeting with Mayor Barrister Murtaza Wahab, who emphasized need for proper logistical arrangements, cleanliness, and transparent tax collection to ensure a hassle-free experience for both vendors and the public.

Karachi administration instructed relevant departments to ensure the markets remain organized and efficient during busy season. As the festive season approaches, sacrificial animals have already begun arriving at the Northern Bypass cattle market, marking the early start of one of the city’s largest seasonal livestock markets.

Karachi said preparations started shortly after Eidul Fitr, which is earlier than usual. The first truckload, brought by livestock trader Javed Bhatti from Ahmedpur Sharqia, delivered 27 bulls and cows.

