Karachi Maweshi Mandi Locations unveiled for Eidul Azha 2025; Full List here

KARACHI – Anticipation for Eidul Azha 2025 is building and if you are resident of Karachi and looking to buy animals. These 9 Locations in port city are your go-to places this year.

For Eidul Azha 2025, Karachi Metropolitan Corporation decided to setup 9 markets across the provincial capital. The move is aimed at facilitating and smooth transaction process for both sellers and buyers during festive period.

Karachi Cattle Markets 2025

Location Areas
Sunday Car Bazaar 11-D, New Karachi
KMC Ground Near Samanabad Police Station
Northern Bypass Slaughterhouse Surjani Town
Cattle Colony Surjani Town
Cattle Colony Bin Qasim
Chicken Feed Mill Ground Korangi
Cattle Market Korangi Industrial Road
Cattle Market Bakar Piri, Lyari

The announcement was made after review meeting with Mayor Barrister Murtaza Wahab, who emphasized need for proper logistical arrangements, cleanliness, and transparent tax collection to ensure a hassle-free experience for both vendors and the public.

Karachi administration instructed relevant departments to ensure the markets remain organized and efficient during busy season. As the festive season approaches, sacrificial animals have already begun arriving at the Northern Bypass cattle market, marking the early start of one of the city’s largest seasonal livestock markets.

Karachi said preparations started shortly after Eidul Fitr, which is earlier than usual. The first truckload, brought by livestock trader Javed Bhatti from Ahmedpur Sharqia, delivered 27 bulls and cows.

Eid ul Azha 2025

As Pakistanis are awaiting Eid-ul-Azha 2025, with experts predicting the festival to start on Saturday, June 7, 2025. The celebrations are expected to run from Saturday, June 7, to Monday, June 9.

These dates, however, are based on preliminary lunar calculations, and the final dates will be confirmed following the sighting of the crescent moon. As with previous years, the exact date for Eid-ul-Adha in Pakistan will depend on local moon sightings, meaning it could vary by region.

Eid-ul-Adha Holidays 

If these predictions hold true, Eid-ul-Azha holidays will be shorter than those observed during Eid-ul-Fitr.

Meanwhile, in UAE, Eid-ul-Adha is anticipated to be celebrated on Friday, June 6, 2025, according to astronomical forecasts. The Emirates Astronomy Society has confirmed that the crescent moon marking the start of Dhul Hijjah will likely be sighted on May 27, with May 28 being the first day of the Islamic month. If confirmed, the UAE will observe a four-day holiday, from Thursday to Sunday.

As the holiday approaches, Pakistanis and residents of the UAE are preparing for the festive celebrations, which will be marked by prayers, family gatherings, and the traditional sacrifice of animals.

When is Eidul Adha 2025 in Pakistan?

Web Desk (Lahore)

