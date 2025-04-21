AGL63.07▲ 0.62 (0.01%)AIRLINK180.17▼ -1.22 (-0.01%)BOP11.42▲ 0.25 (0.02%)CNERGY8.55▲ 0.01 (0.00%)DCL9.72▲ 0.45 (0.05%)DFML43.83▲ 0.1 (0.00%)DGKC127.47▲ 2.47 (0.02%)FCCL46.52▲ 0.34 (0.01%)FFL16.3▲ 0.64 (0.04%)HUBC145.24▲ 2.47 (0.02%)HUMNL13.1▼ -0.14 (-0.01%)KEL4.5▼ -0.03 (-0.01%)KOSM5.67▼ -0.12 (-0.02%)MLCF69.44▲ 3.93 (0.06%)NBP88.38▲ 1.17 (0.01%)OGDC212.23▼ -0.65 (0.00%)PAEL47.89▲ 1.29 (0.03%)PIBTL10.58▼ -0.03 (0.00%)PPL170.81▼ -0.09 (0.00%)PRL34.67▲ 0.4 (0.01%)PTC22.64▼ -0.22 (-0.01%)SEARL95.83▲ 0.88 (0.01%)TELE7.27▲ 0.06 (0.01%)TOMCL34.36▲ 0.18 (0.01%)TPLP9.89▼ -0.02 (0.00%)TREET21.03▲ 0.1 (0.00%)TRG65.6▲ 0.05 (0.00%)UNITY27.87▲ 0.51 (0.02%)WTL1.33▲ 0.01 (0.01%)

Anti-encroachment drive continues in Lahore’s Subzazar, Allama Iqbal Town

Anti Encroachment Drive Continues In Lahores Subzazar Allama Iqbal Town
Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

LAHORE – The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) continued operations against permanent/temporary encroachments in different areas of Lahore’s Allama Iqbal Town and Subzazar Housing Scheme.

On Monday, LDA teams removed temporary encroachments, sheds and ramps in Allama Iqbal Town’s Rachna, Huma, Badar, Nagis, Muslim and Ravi Block and 15 blocks of Subzazar Housing Scheme.

LDA’s Additional Director General Urban Planning Mudassar Ahmed Shah and ADG Headquarters Dr Mujtaba Arafat supervised the operation, carried out by the enforcement teams with the help of Police and heavy machinery.

LDA Director General Tahir Farooq has appealed the citizens to remove encroachments at their own to avoid damages to their properties. He said that the anti-encroachment operations would continue in phases in all housing schemes. He directed continuing indiscriminate operations to bring ease to the lives of residents.

Utility Stores, Dollar Shop among 173 buildings sealed in Lahore

Staff Report

Related Posts

  • Lahore

Tarar praises Christian community’s role in nation-building

  • Lahore

CM Maryam sets targets of zero polio cases, zero missing children

  • Lahore

CM Maryam sets new record of constructing houses in short span of time

  • Lahore

Enough with the Tariff War

Recomended

PO-Logo-White@2x
Your source for latest Pakistan, world news. Stay updated on politics, business, sports, lifestyle, CPEC, and breaking news. Accurate, timely, and comprehensive coverage.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin Tiktok
Popular Categories
Information
Download Our App
Download our Android app for the latest Pakistan and world news in just a tap. Stay informed, anywhere, anytime.

© 2025 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer

Get Alerts
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube Tiktok

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer