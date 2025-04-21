Anti-encroachment drive continues in Lahore’s Subzazar, Allama Iqbal Town

LAHORE – The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) continued operations against permanent/temporary encroachments in different areas of Lahore’s Allama Iqbal Town and Subzazar Housing Scheme.

On Monday, LDA teams removed temporary encroachments, sheds and ramps in Allama Iqbal Town’s Rachna, Huma, Badar, Nagis, Muslim and Ravi Block and 15 blocks of Subzazar Housing Scheme.

LDA’s Additional Director General Urban Planning Mudassar Ahmed Shah and ADG Headquarters Dr Mujtaba Arafat supervised the operation, carried out by the enforcement teams with the help of Police and heavy machinery.

LDA Director General Tahir Farooq has appealed the citizens to remove encroachments at their own to avoid damages to their properties. He said that the anti-encroachment operations would continue in phases in all housing schemes. He directed continuing indiscriminate operations to bring ease to the lives of residents.