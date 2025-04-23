Relief for Islamabad people as pollen season nears end

ISLAMABAD – After peak days since its start in first week of March, pollen season will likely end during the current week.

Rains of varying intensities, gusty winds and hailstorms caused decline in pollen concentration over the past several days, indicating a steady downward trend. It is expected that pollen season would come to an end during the current week.

During the season, Paper Mulberry pollen grains count dominated in Islamabad’s air, accounting for 98% of total peak with peak concentration reaching 45916 per cubic meter in air, this year. The remaining 2% constitutes Acacia, Eucalyptus, Pines, Grasses, Cannabis, Dandelion and Alternaria gained highest concentration < 400 per cubic meter in air. However, at the start of pollen season pines species count was more than paper mulberry. This year pollen concentration touched the peak values > 45,000 per cubic meter in air.

On March 19, 2025, highest pollen count observed in different sectors of Islamabad was 46132 for H-8, 12662 in sector G-6, 11277 in sector E-8, and 8474 in sector F-10 respectively. This year, the highest pollen count was recorded in H-8 sector of Islamabad. Pollen monitoring unit of Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) will be continuously monitoring pollen levels in H-8 sector throughout the year and will share updates on daily basis.