Manahil Malik decides to say goodbye to social media after ‘inappropriate videos’

Following the recent viral scandal involving inappropriate videos, Manahil shared an emotional message on social media, declaring that she is saying goodbye to it permanently.

In her heartfelt message, Manahil stated, “I have made this decision after much thought. I am grateful for all the support and love you have given me, but this world does not allow anyone to live in peace; it is very cruel. I hope I won’t show my face to you again.”

Manahil apologized to her fans, expressing that she is fed up with people’s behavior and feels dead inside.

In her Instagram stories, she further wrote that life is very short, urging people to spend time with loved ones and to forgive those who make mistakes.

She mentioned that this is her final address to her fans and that she has never spoken this way before. The TikToker expressed that she is exhausted and finds it difficult to live due to people’s attitudes, which have broken her inside, leaving her feeling helpless.

Manahil advised critics to stop spreading hate, spend more time with loved ones, and recognize that life is unpredictable; it can end at any moment without warning.

Last week, alleged inappropriate videos of Manahil Malik went viral. She went to FIA Cyber Crime Unit to seek action against those damaged her repute on social media. She claimed that the videos were fake and created using AI technology.

However, despite her clarification, the social media users and some celebrities continued to claim that Manahil had leaked her own videos for fame.