Karachi court acquits Natasha Danish in Karsaz accident case

KARACHI – A sessions court in southern port city of Pakistan on Thursday acquitted Natasha Danish, the wife of a prominent businessman, in a case related to killing of two persons in a car accident in Karsaz area of Karachi in August this year.

The order was issued after family of victims pardoned Natasha in the case for the sake of Allah Almighty. It is yet to be known whether Natasha’s family has given any financial assistance to them.

On August 19, Imran Arif and Amna Arif, the father-daughter duo, lost their lives in Karasaz area of Karachi after a speeding car, driven by Natasha, rear-ended their motorcycle.

Natasha, who belongs to a renowned business family, was arrested soon after the incident and a case was initiated against him under various charges.

In September, deceased Imran Arif’s son Osama Arif and a daughter announced pardoning the suspect. The victims family had said they were forgiving the suspect for the sake Allah Almighty, adding that they are not under pressure.

Mrs Danish had been facing charges of attempted murder, negligence, and reckless driving have been filed against her while legal team is defending her citing mental health issues.