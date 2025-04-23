Medical editing key to improve research standards

LAHORE – The University of Health Sciences (UHS) on Wednesday awarded certificates to the participants who successfully completed courses in Medical Editing and Medical Journalism.

At a ceremony presided over by UHS Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Ahsan Waheed Rathore, outstanding performers were awarded cash prizes named after distinguished medical editors.

In the sixth batch of the Certificate in Medical Editing (CME), Summia Khan secured the first position, followed by Ali Mansoor and Qurat-ul-Ain Naqvi in second and third place, respectively. Haseeb Mahmood Qadri received a special award for exceptional performance. In the second batch of the Certificate in Medical Journalism for Editors (CMJE), Afifa Ehsan topped the class, with Muhammad Ajmal Chaudhry and Syed Ali Raza placing second and third.

Speaking at the occasion, Dr Rathore emphasised that the fields of medical editing and journalism are rapidly evolving, and such training programmes are essential to enhance the standards of research and scientific publishing.

“High-quality research cannot thrive without credible journals,” he noted adding that with these unstructured courses, UHS is laying the foundation for transforming conventional mindsets.

Programme Focal Person Professor Nadia Naseem elaborated on the vision behind the initiative, noting that the courses have been endorsed by the World Health Organization (WHO). She recalled that when UHS launched these courses in 2019, Pakistan had only 10 Higher Education Commission (HEC)-recognized medical journals.

That number has now grown to 72. She also announced that UHS has established a dedicated department for hands-on training of medical editors.