BISE Lahore announces class 9 enrollment fee, minimum age for 2025-27 session

Bise Lahore Announces Class 9 Enrollment Fee Minimum Age For 2025 27 Session
LAHORE – The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore has announced the schedule for enrollment for class 9 for the academic session 2025-27.

The Lahore board has also unveiled the fee structure, which includes enrolment fee, sports fee and processing fee, besides declaring the deadline for admissions without late fee and with late fee.

The board said the students of all public schools will be exempted from the enrolment fee. However, they will have to submit processing fee and sports fee.

Class 9 Admission Fee Update

The BISE Lahore has fixed the enrollment fee for class 9 at Rs1,150, processing fee Rs8,70 and sports fee Rs280, making the total admission fee Rs2,300 per student.

The private students and public schools will be required to submit the bank fees challan, online data entry, enrollment return’s hardcopy and other documents to the board from April 15 to May 29, 2025.

If they miss the date, they can submit the abovementioned documents with late fee of Rs600 per student from May 30 to June 13, 2025.

In case of failing to submit the admission by the second deadline, the applicants will have to pay triple fee along with Rs600 per day in wake of fine.

Minimum Age for Class 9 Admission

All students of public and private schools must be aged 11 years and two months by August 2025 at the time of enrollment for class 9.

The board said it is mandatory to enter the CNIC of one of the parents or guardian and B-form number of the students during online enrollment process.

You can read the further details in the following official document:

