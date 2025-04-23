Hope for Pilgrims as Pakistani govt makes efforts for Refunds after Hajj Crisis

LAHORE – Pakistani government is finalyl trying to make things right after Hajj 2025 blunder, with thousands are expecting to miss the annual pilgrim.

Ministry of Religious Affairs announced that refunds will be issued to Pakistani pilgrims affected by a major mishap in the private Hajj scheme, which left tens of thousands unable to secure a place for this year’s pilgrimage.

In briefing to NA Standing Committee, officials confirmed that pilgrims who deposited their money through official government channels will receive full refunds. However, uncertainty remains for those who made payments outside the authorized system.

As per available information, funds that were transferred via official DG Hajj account will be reimbursed. Saudi authorities and banks will ensure smooth return of funds to the affected individuals after 50 million SAR were mistakenly sent to an different account—an error that delayed the submission of data for thousands of intending pilgrims, ultimately causing them to miss the February 14 registration deadline set by Saudi Arabia.

Private Payments Still Under Review

As government is committed to refunding payments made through the official route, pilgrims who paid via private channels face an uncertain outcome. Many private Hajj Group Organizers (HGOs) failed to complete payment processes on time, partly due to Saudi regulations limiting international money transfers and confusion over designated accounts.

A representative from the Hajj Organizers Association of Pakistan (HOAP) acknowledged that the incorrect deposit caused month long delay in processing funds. These delays meant that many pilgrims’ registrations could not be finalized, even after Saudi Arabia temporarily reopened its registration portal.

Officials urged the public to use only government-approved channels for Hajj payments in the future to avoid such complications.