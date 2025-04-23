PPP Won’t remain a silent spectator: Saleem

Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan said that the PPP is an ally of the PML-N, but it will not remain a silent spectator. I will continue to raise my voice for the development of the people of the province and the provision of basic facilities to them. He said this here at the Governor House Lahore during the joining of PML-N workers from District Okara in the PPP and meeting with various delegations at Governor House.

On this occasion, Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan welcomed the PML-N workers who joined the PPP. He said that with their joining, the PPP will become stronger and more stable in the province. He said that the PPP will participate fully in the by-elections to be held in Sialkot. The Governor of Punjab said that the people of Punjab are expressing confidence in the PPP and Bilawal Bhutto.

He said that the PPP will give a tough time to the opponents in the by-elections in Sialkot. The Punjab Governor expressed the hope that the election of Sialkot PP-52 will lead to the revival of the PPP. He said that it is a great joy for us that our business community, farmers, laborers and the young generation are joining the PPP .

The Punjab Governor said that Bilawal Bhutto will soon give guidelines to the party leaders in the PP-52 elections. He said that the party leaders and workers should prepare fully for the elections. The Punjab Governor said that as long as the Governor is present in the House, the party workers should not consider themselves alone. He further said that the PPP stands with the farmers and cultivators and will play a full role in solving their problems.