Nawabshah sizzles at 46°C as heatwaves continue to prevail in Sindh

KARACHI – Nawabshah sizzled at 46°C as heatwaves continued to prevail across Sindh on Wednesday.

The prevailing heatwaves will likely persist in the province during the current week.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), continental air prevails over most parts of Pakistan.

Under these conditions, very hot and dry weather is expected in Karachi, Hyderabad and most districts of Sindh during the current week. Gusty winds are expected in most districts of the province during the afternoon.

Karachi’s maximum temperature will likely remain between 38°C and 40°C on Thursday and Friday, and 35°C and 37°C on Saturday.

Hyderabad’s maximum temperature will likely remain between 43°C and 45°C on Thursday, 42°C and 44°C on Friday, and 41°C and 43°C on Saturday.

Meanwhile, very hot and dry weather prevailed in Karachi, Hyderabad and most districts of Sindh during the last 24 hours. Gusty winds occurred during the afternoon.

Nawabshah remained the hottest place in Sindh, where the maximum temperature was recorded at 46°C. The maximum temperature in Chhor was recorded at 45°C, and in Jacobabad, Khairpur, Mithi, Larkana, Mohenjo-Daro and Tando Jam at 44°C.

In Karachi, maximum temperature was recorded at 39°C. Relative humidity during the evening was recorded at 32 per cent.

In Hyderabad, maximum temperature was recorded at 44°C. Relative humidity during the evening was recorded at 30 per cent.