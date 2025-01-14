Singapore work permit new rules, salary update 2025

Singapore is an island country in Southeast Asia with highly developed mixed market economy that continues to create jobs for both nationals and foreign citizens.

Foreign nationals, including Pakistani citizens, must go through the work permit requirements of Singapore if they are planning to go there for jobs.

The Southeast Asian country, which has Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of over $501 billion, offers variety of work visa in different categories for foreign workers.

Employment Pass (EP) is one of the work permits offered by Singapore government to foreign professionals for the level of manger and executives.

To obtain EP, candidates are required to meet salary requirements and demonstrate their expertise through an assessment test, COMPASS.

Minimum Salary for Singapore Work Visa

With effect from January 2025, the minimum salary requirement for work permit will be $5,600 for most security while it will be $6,200 for the financial service sector.

Additionally, candidates are required to pass the Complementarity Assessment Framework (COMPASS), which assess applicants based on qualifications, work experience, and the worth of hiring company.

The revised salary requirement for renewals will take effect from 1 January 2026.