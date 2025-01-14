AGL37.08▼ -0.49 (-0.01%)AIRLINK195.42▼ -2.13 (-0.01%)BOP10.56▲ 0.29 (0.03%)CNERGY7.13▲ 0.18 (0.03%)DCL8.99▲ 0.24 (0.03%)DFML38.35▲ 0.23 (0.01%)DGKC102.27▲ 2.05 (0.02%)FCCL34.9▲ 0.48 (0.01%)FFL17.57▼ -0.09 (-0.01%)HUBC127.6▼ -0.13 (0.00%)HUMNL13.85▲ 0.02 (0.00%)KEL4.88▲ 0 (0.00%)KOSM6.73▲ 0.04 (0.01%)MLCF44.43▲ 0.28 (0.01%)NBP62.62▲ 0.11 (0.00%)OGDC222.9▼ -2.01 (-0.01%)PAEL42.98▲ 0.12 (0.00%)PIBTL8.53▼ -0.01 (0.00%)PPL193.1▼ -1.2 (-0.01%)PRL41.36▲ 2.6 (0.07%)PTC24.6▲ 0.26 (0.01%)SEARL101.88▲ 2.01 (0.02%)TELE9.2▲ 0.08 (0.01%)TOMCL35▲ 0.06 (0.00%)TPLP13▲ 0.04 (0.00%)TREET23.65▲ 0.72 (0.03%)TRG64.8▲ 0.7 (0.01%)UNITY32.6▲ 0.38 (0.01%)WTL1.77▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)

Singapore work permit new rules, salary update 2025

Singapore Work Permit New Rules Salary Update 2025
Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

Singapore is an island country in Southeast Asia with highly developed mixed market economy that continues to create jobs for both nationals and foreign citizens.

Foreign nationals, including Pakistani citizens, must go through the work permit requirements of Singapore if they are planning to go there for jobs.

The Southeast Asian country, which has Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of over $501 billion, offers variety of work visa in different categories for foreign workers.

Employment Pass (EP) is one of the work permits offered by Singapore government to foreign professionals for the level of manger and executives.

To obtain EP, candidates are required to meet salary requirements and demonstrate their expertise through an assessment test, COMPASS.

Minimum Salary for Singapore Work Visa

With effect from January 2025, the minimum salary requirement for work permit will be $5,600 for most security while it will be $6,200 for the financial service sector.

Additionally, candidates are required to pass the Complementarity Assessment Framework (COMPASS), which assess applicants based on qualifications, work experience, and the worth of hiring company.

The revised salary requirement for renewals will take effect from 1 January 2026.

Our Correspondent

Related Posts

  • Featured, International

Three Public Holidays announced for Shab e-Meraj 2025

  • International

Saudi Arabia Iqama validity check online – Jan 2025 Update

  • Featured, International

Who is true owner of world’s tallest building Burj Khalifa in Dubai?

  • Featured, International

Best time to apply for Schengen visa in 2025

Recomended

PO-Logo-White@2x
Your source for latest Pakistan, world news. Stay updated on politics, business, sports, lifestyle, CPEC, and breaking news. Accurate, timely, and comprehensive coverage.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin
Popular Categories
Information
Download Our App
Download our Android app for the latest Pakistan and world news in just a tap. Stay informed, anywhere, anytime.

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer

Get Alerts
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer