Ihc Justice Kayani Expresses Concerns Over Case Pending For Last 10 Years

ISLAMABAD – Islamabad High Court (IHC) Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani expressed serious concerns over a case related to land record which has been pending for last 10 years.

The judge made significant remarks regarding the case delays and the lack of timely decisions.

During the hearing of a case concerning 10 kanals and 16 marlas of land in the Kurpa area of Islamabad, Justice Kayani remarked that a case which could have been resolved in an hour took the judges 10 years to conclude.

He further commented, “While judges here may be incompetent, lawyers should not become the same. Even in the past, there were prominent judges, but the issue of pending cases could not be resolved. What fault does the public have if a single case takes 10 years and over 150 hearings? The time of both the court and the public has been wasted.”

Additional District and Sessions Judge Muhammad Shabbir Bhatti and Judge Humayun Dilawar had previously heard the same case.

Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani has now reserved the decision in the land transfer case.