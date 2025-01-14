AGL37.08▼ -0.49 (-0.01%)AIRLINK195.42▼ -2.13 (-0.01%)BOP10.56▲ 0.29 (0.03%)CNERGY7.13▲ 0.18 (0.03%)DCL8.99▲ 0.24 (0.03%)DFML38.35▲ 0.23 (0.01%)DGKC102.27▲ 2.05 (0.02%)FCCL34.9▲ 0.48 (0.01%)FFL17.57▼ -0.09 (-0.01%)HUBC127.6▼ -0.13 (0.00%)HUMNL13.85▲ 0.02 (0.00%)KEL4.88▲ 0 (0.00%)KOSM6.73▲ 0.04 (0.01%)MLCF44.43▲ 0.28 (0.01%)NBP62.62▲ 0.11 (0.00%)OGDC222.9▼ -2.01 (-0.01%)PAEL42.98▲ 0.12 (0.00%)PIBTL8.53▼ -0.01 (0.00%)PPL193.1▼ -1.2 (-0.01%)PRL41.36▲ 2.6 (0.07%)PTC24.6▲ 0.26 (0.01%)SEARL101.88▲ 2.01 (0.02%)TELE9.2▲ 0.08 (0.01%)TOMCL35▲ 0.06 (0.00%)TPLP13▲ 0.04 (0.00%)TREET23.65▲ 0.72 (0.03%)TRG64.8▲ 0.7 (0.01%)UNITY32.6▲ 0.38 (0.01%)WTL1.77▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)

Good news for students as Karachi board abolishes scrutiny fee of Inter Part-I exams

KARACHI – The Board of Intermediate Education Karachi has abolished the fee for scrutiny of Intermediate Part-I examination papers.

The board announced that for the 2024 annual Intermediate Part-I exams in Science Pre-Medical, Pre-Engineering, Science General, Commerce Private, Arts Private, and Home Economics groups, the scrutiny fee has been waived for students dissatisfied with their results.

To facilitate students, special counters have been set up at the Inter board Inquiry Center for both male and female students.

Instructions have been issued to the examination controller to complete the scrutiny process within 30 days.

Students can download the scrutiny form from the official website of the Interboard at www.biek.edu.pk.

Additionally, an inquiry committee consisting of senior teachers has been formed to address students’ complaints regarding the results of the 2024 Intermediate Part-I exams.

Our Correspondent

