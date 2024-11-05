Singapore visit visa processing fee update for Pakistan – November 2024

ISLAMABAD – Singapore offers an impressive blend of cultural diversity and cutting-edge innovation and now it is emerging as top global tourist destination due to wide range of attractions.

From Marina Bay Sands to futuristic architecture, stunning infinity pool, and lush green regions are the must-see places when you are in Singapore.

Singapore’s rich heritage is also celebrated in districts like Chinatown, Little India, and Kampong Glam, where visitors can explore colorful markets, historic temples, and indulge in mouthwatering local cuisine.

The city’s efficient public transport makes it easy to navigate, and its commitment to cleanliness and sustainability further enhances the travel experience.

Documents Required

To apply for an entry visa for tourism, you will need the following documents:

Duly completed Form 14A signed by you. Your visa application shall be made based on the information declared in this form. ICA may request for the form to be submitted.

Your recent passport-sized colour photograph taken within the last three months.

A photocopy of your passport biodata page (valid for at least six months from the date of your entry into Singapore)

A completed Form V39A (Letter of Introduction for Visa Application (LOI)), which may be issued by a local contact in Singapore.

Additional supporting documents may be required on a case-by-case basis.

Procedure for Visa Application

Applying in Singapore

Your visa application can be submitted online using the e-Service through a strategic partner or a local contact in Singapore.

Applying at a Singapore Overseas Mission

Your visa application can be submitted at the nearest Singapore Overseas Mission or through its authorised visa agent.

Singapore Visit Visa Fees

A S$30 non-refundable processing fee is payable online using a Visa or MasterCard credit/debit card while applying for the visa.

Processing Time

Your visa application will be processed within three working days (excluding the day of submission). Some applications may take longer to process, said official website.