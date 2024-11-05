Pak Vs Aus second ODI to be played on Friday

ADELAIDE – The second One Day International of three-match series between Pakistan and Australia will be played on Friday at Adelaide.

The match will start at 8:30 am.

Australia lead the series by 1-0.

Australia managed to outclass Pakistan by two wickets in the first ODI of the three-match series, securing a win with 99 balls to spare at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Chasing a target of 204 runs, the Cummins-led squad looked comfortable until Haris Rauf’s rapid triple-strike rattled the middle order, reviving Pakistan’s hopes. Aussie skipper played a crucial role, scoring 32 runs off 31 balls to steer his team to victory alongside Mitchell Starc.

Pat Cummins remained unbeaten on 32, while Mitchell Starc set the tone early by removing both Pakistani openers.

Pakistan struggled to build a competitive total and was bowled out for 203 runs in 46.4 overs.

A late surge led by Naseem Shah, who contributed a quick-fire 40 runs off 39 balls, provided some hope for the visitors.

The hosts disciplined bowling attack, led by Cummins and Adam Zampa — who each took two wickets — limited Pakistan’s scoring opportunities.

After the game, Steve Smith highlighted challenges posed by the pitch, particularly the variable bounce that complicated shot selection. With this victory, Australia takes a 1-0 lead in the series, while Pakistan will aim to bounce back in the next match.

The first game showcased Australia’s bowling prowess and resilience in chasing down a modest target, setting the stage for an exciting series ahead.