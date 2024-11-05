5kw to 15 kw solar system new prices in Pakistan after latest hike

KARACHI – The prices of 5 to 15 kilowatt solar systems in Pakistan have witnessed a significant increase in the month of November 2024.

Media reports claimed that companies in the market have raised the prices of on-grid systems. Furthermore, consumers will also have to pay additional costs for batteries when opting for hybrid systems.

Solar System New Prices November 2024

The price of a 5 kW solar system has increased by Rs100,000 to reach Rs750,000 while the price of 7 kW solar system has risen by Rs150,000, now costing Rs850,000.

The price of a 10 kW system has increased by Rs200,000 with new price reaching Rs1,150,000. The price of a 12 kW system has increased by Rs150,000, reaching Rs1,250,000, while the price of a 15 kW system has also increased by Rs150,000, with new price settling at Rs1,400,000.