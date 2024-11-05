AGL37.9▲ 0.08 (0.00%)AIRLINK132.68▼ -0.55 (0.00%)BOP5.59▼ -0.05 (-0.01%)CNERGY3.83▲ 0.06 (0.02%)DCL8.7▼ -0.16 (-0.02%)DFML40.8▼ -0.14 (0.00%)DGKC89.44▼ -0.25 (0.00%)FCCL35.4▲ 0.34 (0.01%)FFBL66.3▼ -0.24 (0.00%)FFL10.42▲ 0.29 (0.03%)HUBC109.3▲ 2.74 (0.03%)HUMNL14.45▲ 1.12 (0.08%)KEL4.82▼ -0.03 (-0.01%)KOSM7.1▲ 0.3 (0.04%)MLCF42.98▲ 1.45 (0.03%)NBP59.73▲ 1.08 (0.02%)OGDC183.6▲ 2.96 (0.02%)PAEL25.75▲ 0.13 (0.01%)PIBTL5.86▲ 0.06 (0.01%)PPL148.01▲ 0.24 (0.00%)PRL23.35▲ 0.19 (0.01%)PTC16.46▲ 1.26 (0.08%)SEARL69.51▲ 0.82 (0.01%)TELE7.25▲ 0.02 (0.00%)TOMCL35.85▼ -0.09 (0.00%)TPLP7.53▲ 0.17 (0.02%)TREET14.27▲ 0.12 (0.01%)TRG50.9▲ 0.15 (0.00%)UNITY26.99▲ 0.54 (0.02%)WTL1.22▲ 0.01 (0.01%)

5kw to 15 kw solar system new prices in Pakistan after latest hike

KARACHI – The prices of 5 to 15 kilowatt solar systems in Pakistan have witnessed a significant increase in the month of November 2024.

Media reports claimed that companies in the market have raised the prices of on-grid systems. Furthermore, consumers will also have to pay additional costs for batteries when opting for hybrid systems.

Solar System New Prices November 2024

The price of a 5 kW solar system has increased by Rs100,000 to reach Rs750,000 while the price of 7 kW solar system has risen by Rs150,000, now costing Rs850,000.

The price of a 10 kW system has increased by Rs200,000 with new price reaching Rs1,150,000. The price of a 12 kW system has increased by Rs150,000, reaching Rs1,250,000, while the price of a 15 kW system has also increased by Rs150,000, with new price settling at Rs1,400,000.

