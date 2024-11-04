Sindh Assembly approves resolution for formation of constitutional benches in high courts

KARACHI – The Sindh Assembly on Monday approved a resolution for the formation of constitutional benches in the high courts under Article 202A of the Constitution.

The Pakistan People’s Party and Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) MPAs stood in favor of the resolution presented by Provincial Minister for Home Affairs Ziaullah Lanjhar.

A total of 123 members voted in support of the resolution regarding the formation of constitutional benches in high courts.

Farooq Ahmed from Jamaat-e-Islami and four members of the Sunni Ittehad Council opposed the resolution.

Provincial Minister Zia Lanjhar stated that it was necessary to bring the resolution under sub-clause 6 of Article 202A of the Constitution, as it is a constitutional requirement.

Later, the Sindh Assembly session was adjourned indefinitely.