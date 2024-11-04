AGL37.55▼ -0.32 (-0.01%)AIRLINK133.11▲ 9.1 (0.07%)BOP5.65▼ -0.04 (-0.01%)CNERGY3.8▲ 0.04 (0.01%)DCL8.93▲ 0.4 (0.05%)DFML41.25▲ 0.78 (0.02%)DGKC90.25▲ 3.25 (0.04%)FCCL35.15▲ 1.24 (0.04%)FFBL66▼ -0.26 (0.00%)FFL10.2▲ 0.01 (0.00%)HUBC106.26▲ 2.41 (0.02%)HUMNL13.35▼ -0.15 (-0.01%)KEL4.76▲ 0.09 (0.02%)KOSM6.85▲ 0 (0.00%)MLCF41.6▲ 2.82 (0.07%)NBP58.57▼ -2.13 (-0.04%)OGDC180.5▲ 1.01 (0.01%)PAEL25.62▲ 0.64 (0.03%)PIBTL5.76▲ 0.06 (0.01%)PPL148.19▼ -3.71 (-0.02%)PRL23.01▲ 0.27 (0.01%)PTC15.15▲ 0.17 (0.01%)SEARL68.48▲ 1.81 (0.03%)TELE7.24▲ 0.2 (0.03%)TOMCL35.71▲ 0.17 (0.00%)TPLP7.4▲ 0.08 (0.01%)TREET14.13▲ 0.11 (0.01%)TRG51.05▲ 0.15 (0.00%)UNITY26.55▲ 0.16 (0.01%)WTL1.22▲ 0 (0.00%)

Sindh Assembly approves resolution for formation of constitutional benches in high courts

KARACHI – The Sindh Assembly on Monday approved a resolution for the formation of constitutional benches in the high courts under Article 202A of the Constitution.

The Pakistan People’s Party and Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) MPAs stood in favor of the resolution presented by Provincial Minister for Home Affairs Ziaullah Lanjhar.

A total of 123 members voted in support of the resolution regarding the formation of constitutional benches in high courts.

Farooq Ahmed from Jamaat-e-Islami and four members of the Sunni Ittehad Council opposed the resolution.

Provincial Minister Zia Lanjhar stated that it was necessary to bring the resolution under sub-clause 6 of Article 202A of the Constitution, as it is a constitutional requirement.

Later, the Sindh Assembly session was adjourned indefinitely.

 

Web Desk Staff

