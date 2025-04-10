Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif welcomed with full honors in Belarus; Guard of Honor accorded

MINISK – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was welcomed with full honors in Belarus, as the premier was accorded with Guard of Honor in Minsk.

Upon arrival at Minsk International Airport, the Prime Minister was warmly received by his Belarusian counterpart, Alexander Turchin, along with senior officials from the Pakistani Embassy.

Accompanying Prime Minister Sharif on the visit are Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar, and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Tariq Fatemi.

During the visit, Prime Minister Sharif is scheduled to hold high-level talks with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko. The discussions will focus on reviewing progress in various areas of mutual interest and exploring new avenues for cooperation. Officials from both sides are also expected to sign multiple agreements aimed at enhancing economic, trade, and diplomatic ties.

The visit underscores the growing partnership between Pakistan and Belarus and reflects a shared commitment to deepening bilateral collaboration across various sectors.