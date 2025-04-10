AGL70.22▲ 1.93 (0.03%)AIRLINK173.15▲ 15.74 (0.10%)BOP10.65▲ 0.28 (0.03%)CNERGY8.52▲ 0.2 (0.02%)DCL8.67▲ 0.25 (0.03%)DFML43.34▲ 1.03 (0.02%)DGKC130.9▲ 4.07 (0.03%)FCCL47.25▲ 0.52 (0.01%)FFL15.42▲ 0.54 (0.04%)HUBC138.91▲ 4.9 (0.04%)HUMNL12.81▲ 0.29 (0.02%)KEL4.54▲ 0.33 (0.08%)KOSM5.55▲ 0.16 (0.03%)MLCF62.26▲ 1.38 (0.02%)NBP79.25▲ 2.61 (0.03%)OGDC214.75▲ 6.23 (0.03%)PAEL44.86▲ 4.08 (0.10%)PIBTL10.74▲ 0.76 (0.08%)PPL173.87▲ 5.1 (0.03%)PRL36.22▲ 1.19 (0.03%)PTC23.56▲ 0.57 (0.02%)SEARL95.31▲ 2.21 (0.02%)TELE7.23▲ 0.28 (0.04%)TOMCL33.66▲ 0.68 (0.02%)TPLP10.29▲ 0.29 (0.03%)TREET21.55▲ 0.56 (0.03%)TRG64.68▲ 4.01 (0.07%)UNITY26.67▲ 1.34 (0.05%)WTL1.33▲ 0.03 (0.02%)

Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif welcomed with full honors in Belarus; Guard of Honor accorded

Pak Pm Shehbaz Sharif Welcomed With Full Honors In Belarus Guard Of Honor Accorded
Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

MINISK Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was welcomed with full honors in Belarus, as the premier was accorded with Guard of Honor in Minsk.

Upon arrival at Minsk International Airport, the Prime Minister was warmly received by his Belarusian counterpart, Alexander Turchin, along with senior officials from the Pakistani Embassy.

Pak Pm Shehbaz Sharif Welcomed With Full Honors In Belarus Guard Of Honor Accorded

Accompanying Prime Minister Sharif on the visit are Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar, and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Tariq Fatemi.

Pak Pm Shehbaz Sharif Welcomed With Full Honors In Belarus Guard Of Honor Accorded Pak Pm Shehbaz Sharif Welcomed With Full Honors In Belarus Guard Of Honor Accorded Pak Pm Shehbaz Sharif Welcomed With Full Honors In Belarus Guard Of Honor Accorded Pak Pm Shehbaz Sharif Welcomed With Full Honors In Belarus Guard Of Honor Accorded

During the visit, Prime Minister Sharif is scheduled to hold high-level talks with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko. The discussions will focus on reviewing progress in various areas of mutual interest and exploring new avenues for cooperation. Officials from both sides are also expected to sign multiple agreements aimed at enhancing economic, trade, and diplomatic ties.

The visit underscores the growing partnership between Pakistan and Belarus and reflects a shared commitment to deepening bilateral collaboration across various sectors.

Pak-Belarus: Strengthening strategic cooperation

Web Desk (Lahore)

Related Posts

  • Featured, Pakistan

Rains, isolated hailstorms likely in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, parts of Pakistan

  • Business, Pakistan

Solar Panel Rates come down in Pakistan by upto Rs6000 amid new policy

  • Pakistan

Punjab bans use of hose pipes for car wash in offices, residences

  • Pakistan

Dancer Mehak Malik lands in trouble over b*ld dance at Mehndi Event

Recomended

PO-Logo-White@2x
Your source for latest Pakistan, world news. Stay updated on politics, business, sports, lifestyle, CPEC, and breaking news. Accurate, timely, and comprehensive coverage.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin Tiktok
Popular Categories
Information
Download Our App
Download our Android app for the latest Pakistan and world news in just a tap. Stay informed, anywhere, anytime.

© 2025 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer

Get Alerts
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube Tiktok

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer