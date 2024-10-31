Shc Issues Notice To Agp On Pleas Against 26th Constitutional Amendment

KARACHI – The Sindh High Court on Thursday issued notices to the Attorney General, Advocate General of Sindh, and others regarding petitions against the 26th Constitutional Amendment.

A SHC Division bench headed by Chief Justice Muhammad Shafi Siddiqui passed the order while hearing the petitions against 26th Constitutional amendment.

Petitioner Barrister Ali Tahir argued that the basic structure of the Constitution cannot be altered through any amendment. He stated that a particular amendment has directly attacked the judiciary, which is a vital pillar of our state.

Chief Justice Muhammad Shafi Siddiqui remarked that amendments cannot be introduced just to please certain groups. He noted that the petitioners have not yet clarified how the judiciary has been attacked by this amendment, suggesting that they could revisit the petitions after a few days if necessary.

The court directed the Attorney General, Advocate General of Sindh and others to submit replies. The court adjourned further hearing for two weeks.