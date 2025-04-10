Helping Allah: A privilege, not a burden

THE Qur’an, in several places, calls upon believers to aid Allah and support His Messenger.

At first glance, this seems paradoxical—why would the All-Powerful, Self-Sufficient Creator ask for help?

A deeper understanding of the Qur’anic message reveals that these calls are not expressions of divine need, but profound invitations to believers to participate in a moral and spiritual mission for their own elevation and reward.

In Surah Muhammad, Allah declares: “O you who have believed, if you support Allah, He will support you and plant firmly your feet.

” (Surah Muhammad 47:7, Sahih International) Helping Allah means supporting His cause—upholding truth, justice and the message brought by His Messenger (peace be upon him).

In return, Allah promises divine assistance and spiritual steadfastness.

A similar call is made in Surah As-Saff, invoking the example of Prophet Isa (Jesus): “O you who have believed, be supporters of Allah, as when Jesus, the son of Mary, said to the disciples, ‘Who are my supporters for Allah?’ The disciples said, ‘We are supporters of Allah.’ And a faction of the Children of Israel believed and a faction disbelieved.

So We supported those who believed against their enemy and they became dominant.” (Surah As-Saff 61:14, Sahih International)

The Qur’an here elevates those who became Ansarullah—helpers of Allah—by showing how their support led to victory and moral authority.

It is a reminder that divine support follows sincere human effort.

In Surah Al-Fath, the believers are reminded of their responsibilities: “That you [people] may believe in Allah and His Messenger and honor him and respect him [i.e., the Prophet] and exalt Him [i.e., Allah] morning and afternoon.” (Surah Al-Fath 48:9, Sahih International)

Supporting the Messenger is integral to supporting Allah.

Believers are asked not only to believe, but to act—honouring the Prophet and glorifying Allah with discipline and constancy.

Spending in the cause of Allah is another recurring theme.

In Surah Muhammad, Allah warns those reluctant to give: “Here you are – those invited to spend in the cause of Allah – but among you are those who withhold [out of greed].

And whoever withholds only withholds [benefit] from himself; and Allah is the Free of need, while you are the needy.

And if you turn away, He will replace you with another people; then they will not be the likes of you.”(Surah Muhammad 47:38, Sahih International) This verse shifts the perspective entirely: Allah does not need our help—we are the ones in need.

Withholding support harms only the believer and Allah can raise others in their place who are more sincere and devoted.

So why does Allah “ask” for help?

Theologically, Allah is Al-Ghani (Self-Sufficient) and Al-Qawi (All-Powerful).

These appeals are not calls of need, but tests of faith, means of elevation and pathways to divine nearness.

As Allah states in Surah Al-Hujurat: “They consider it a favour to you that they have accepted Islam.

Say, ‘Do not consider your Islam a favor to me.

Rather, Allah has conferred favor upon you that He has guided you to the faith, if you should be truthful.

’” (Surah Al-Hujurat 49:17, Sahih International)

Supporting the divine cause—whether through wealth, time, effort, or sacrifice—is actually a divine favour granted to the believer.

The rewards for those who accept this invitation are immense.

Allah promises honour and Paradise for those who sincerely serve.

“The ones who have believed, emigrated and striven in the cause of Allah with their wealth and their lives are greater in rank in the sight of Allah.

And it is those who are the attainers [of success].

Their Lord gives them good tidings of mercy from Him and approval and of gardens for them wherein is enduring pleasure.

” (Surah At-Tawbah 9:20–22, Sahih International)

Moreover, acts of charity in Allah’s way are multiplied beyond imagination: “The example of those who spend their wealth in the way of Allah is like a seed [of grain] which grows seven ears; in every ear is a hundred grains.

And Allah multiplies [His reward] for whom He wills.

And Allah is all-Encompassing and Knowing.

” (Surah Al-Baqarah 2:261, Sahih International).

Ultimately, Allah’s call to support Him is not a burden but a blessing.

It is a divine invitation to become part of something eternal.

Those who answer it rise in both this world and the Hereafter—not because Allah needs them, but because they need Allah.

— The writer is a contributing columnist based in Karachi.