Diplomatic circles are all praise for the measured approach adopted by Chief Advisor of Bangladesh Muhammad Yunus to tackle challenges on domestic as well as external fronts, which have elevated the stature of the country in the comity of nations.

The Nobel-prize winning economist, who assumed power after the ouster of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Wajid, lived up to the expectations of his people by focusing on economy and restoring law and order as well as carving out an independent course in external relations.

The reforms that the Chief Advisor has initiated are having a positive impact on the economic landscape of the country, raising expectations of the people that the interim government will succeed in its stated mission of putting the economy on an accelerated growth path.

His team wasted no time and took swift measures to rebuild reserves, reform the banking sector and retrieve bad loans.

Special attention is being paid to attract investment, which offers prospects for realizing the goal of rapid growth and creating employment opportunities for the youth.

Addressing Bangladesh Investment Summit 2025, which showcased the country’s evolving investment opportunities and economic reforms, he urged the investors to bring their business to Bangladesh to change the world.

It is also a matter of pride for people of Bangladesh that the interim government is strictly pursuing the policy of maintaining equilibrium in its foreign policy and as a result BD stands tall in the world of diplomacy.

As for bilateral relations with Pakistan, there are consistent moves aimed at establishing a firm basis for mutually beneficial economic cooperation.

The two countries are set to sign several MoUs during the forthcoming visit of Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar to Bangladesh, focusing on enhancing trade, commercial ties and people-to-people connections.

There is vast scope for boosting cooperation in trade, investment and defence fields and hopefully the visit will lay a solid ground for the purpose.