Shoaib Malik, Sana Javed become center of attention in Doha ramp walk

LAHORE – Pakistan’s renowned cricketer Shoaib Malik and his second wife actress Sana Javed on Tuesday became the center of attention during their ramp walk in Doha.

The actress and cricketer recently celebrated their first wedding anniversary and attended a fashion event in Doha, where their ramp walk won the hearts of the fans.

The event in Doha featured several prominent faces from the showbiz and fashion industries, and Sana Javed and Shoaib Malik added sparkle to the occasion with their presence.

The social media users described the couple’s ramp walk in Doha as an unforgettable moment in the fashion world and left appreciative comments.

Earlier, Shoaib Malik and actress Sana Javed, who tied the knot at the beginning of this year, reached Switzerland on vacations.

On the photo and video-sharing platform Instagram, Sana Javed and Shoaib Malik shared a joint post, and gave their fans a glimpse into their romantic journey.

The recent photos shared on social media showed that the couple is currently enjoying their time in Switzerland.

In the pictures, they are seen wearing matching outfits.

They chose to wear white shirts paired with denim jeans, and the images capture them enjoying the beautiful natural scenery in a lush, green valley.

Sana Javed shared a photo with her husband and included a heart emoji in her caption. As soon as these images from the stunning Swiss valley surfaced on social media, the users expressed their affection for the couple.

One user commented, “Beautiful couple, MashaAllah,” while another referred to them as their favorite pair.

It may be mentioned here that the couple announced their marriage earlier this year, which had since made them the center of attention.