Notice issued to Park View City Phase 2 in Rawalpindi over unauthorized activities

RAWALPINDI – The Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) has issued a notice to a top official of a unautorised housing society for conducting marketing, plot booking and other activities.

Reports said the notice has been issued to the CEO of the Park View City Phase-II as it was found involved in unauthorized marketing, advertising, plot bookings, and development activities without securing approval from RDA.

RDA took the action under Section 12(5) of the Punjab Development of Cities Act 1976 and Rule 4 of the Punjab Development Authorities Private Housing Scheme Rules-2021.

Such illegal housing schemes not only pose threat to urban planning but also caused financial losses to innocent citizens.

An official of RDA told local media that all housing projects must fulfill the legal requirements before engaging in development of the site, selling of plots or marketing.

The official further said that stringent actions will be taken against all illegal advertisements and marketing, adding that FIRs will also be registered against the owners of unauthorized societies.