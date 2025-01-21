Decision about Saim Ayub for ICC Champions Trophy 2025 squad likely to be made next week

LAHORE – The decision regarding Pakistan’s Opener Saim Ayub for scheduled ICC Champions Trophy 2025 squad is likely to be made next week, the sources close to the development said on Tuesday.

The sources said that the young opener would not undergo surgery; however, he might require more time in rehabilitation, which raised the questions about his inclusion in the Champions Trophy 2025 squad.

They said that the selection committee had already decided on alternative openers in case Saim Ayub is not fully fit.

On the first day of the Test match against South Africa in Cape Town, Saim Ayub twisted his right ankle while fielding, which made him unable to play the Test match.

Initially, the doctor recommended six weeks of rest for him.

The reports from doctors in London clarified that Saim Ayub does not need surgery. He could achieve full fitness by following a rehabilitation plan but his selection would be contingent on the advice of doctors.

Meanwhile, sources said that the proposed squad for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 would likely include Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Salman Ali Agha, Kamran Ghulam, Tayyab Tahir, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed, Sufyan Maqeem, Irfan Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hasnain, Haseebullah, and Imam-ul-Haq.

The selection committee, they said, prepared its list but the final team announcement would be made after reviewing Saim Ayub’s complete reports and consulting with doctors.

Following that, the names would be forwarded to PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi for the final approval.

Seven of the eight teams taking part in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 had already announced their squads except Pakistan, the host.

According to ICC regulations, the squad could be finalized by February 11.