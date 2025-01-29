SBP secure win as President’s Trophy’s fourth round concludes

KARACHI – The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) clinched a one-wicket win over Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) as the fourth round of President’s Trophy Grade – I concluded on Wednesday.

Khan Research Laboratories (KRL) also defeated Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) by four wickets.

Earlier, on Tuesday, Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) and Pakistan Television (PTV) won their fourth-round matches against Ghani Glass and Eshaal Associates, respectively.

At the KCCA Stadium, SBP lost nine batters as they chased down the 145-run target in the 42nd over against WAPDA. Kashif Bhatti, batting at number nine, top-scored for the side with a 47-ball 42, hitting four fours and two sixes.

For WAPDA, Naqeebullah was the most successful bowler taking four wickets for 67 runs in 17.2 overs and ended up taking seven wickets in the match. Pacer Ali Raza took three wickets in a losing cause.

At the State Bank Stadium, KRL overcame SNGPL by four wickets. Resuming their second innings at the overnight score of 81 for three in 24 overs, KRL achieved the target in 53 overs, losing six wickets in the process. Muhammad Awais Zafar, coming to bat at number six, top-scored with an unbeaten 71 off 77 balls, smashing seven fours and three sixes.

For SNGPL, Saad Khan and Rahat Ali snapped two wickets apiece. The fifth round of the tournament will begin on Saturday, 1 February.