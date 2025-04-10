PSL 10: Hasan Ali appointed as Karachi Kings vice-captain

KARACHI – Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Karachi Kings on Thursday appointed fast bowler Hasan Ali as vice-captain.

The franchise said that Hasan Ali would take on the responsibilities of vice-captain during the 10th edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

In the previous season, the fast bowler claimed 14 wickets, earned the distinction of being the most successful bowler for the franchise.

Franchise owner Salman Iqbal stated that Hasan Ali embodies the spirit that defines Karachi Kings. “We want him to work alongside captain David Warner to take the team to the next level,” he said.

Karachi Kings announced Hasan Ali’s appointment as vice-captain across all their social media platforms. Additionally, he represented the team at today’s captains’ press conference in Islamabad in place of David Warner.

Karachi Kings will play their opening match on April 12 against Multan Sultans at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi.

Earlier, Karachi Kings Captain David Warner arrived in the port city and joined the squad at the team hotel.

Karachi Kings are scheduled to hold a practice session today at 5pm at the Hanif Mohammad High Performance Centre.

Meanwhile, the Quetta Gladiators’ foreign players also started joining the squad.

Shaun Abbott, Kyle Jamieson, Akeal Hosein and Finn Allen have arrived in Pakistan, and Quetta Gladiators would hold their practice session this afternoon in Islamabad.