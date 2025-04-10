Islamabad United, Lahore Qalandars to lock horns in opening match of PSL X tomorrow

RAWALPINDI – Defending Champions Islamabad United and two-time winner Lahore Qalandars will lock horns in the opening match of much awaited Pakistan Super League (PSL) edition 10.

The match will be played at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. The both sides are determined to take on each other. The opening match would be played after the inauguration ceremony at 7pm at the same ground.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said that the opening ceremony of PSL 10th edition would begin at 7:00pm on April 11 (Friday), featuring renowned singers who would perform their magic on stage.

The opening match would also take place on the same day between the defending champions Islamabad United and Lahore Qalandars at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, which will start at 8:30pm.

The tournament would be played at four locations including Karachi’s National Bank Stadium, Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium, Multan Cricket Stadium and Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

The opening ceremony at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium would feature a performance by famous Sufi music artist Abida Parveen along with performances by young stars.

Additionally, for the PSL finale, Ali Zafar, Abrar-ul-Haq, Natasha Baig and Talha Anjum would also showcase their musical talents.

During the event, a spectacular fireworks display would also be presented for the audience.

The six-team tournament will see 34 matches from 11 April to 18 May, with Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium set to host 13 matches, including two Eliminators and the final.

Similarly, the National Bank Stadium in Karachi will host five matches. Karachi Kings –winners of the fifth edition, will take on Multan Sultans in their opening match on 12 April at National Bank Stadium.

PSL 2025 Matches Schedule in Karachi

Following is the full schedule of matches to be played at National Bank Stadium in Karachi.

12 April –Karachi Kings v Multan Sultans, National Bank Stadium, Karachi

15 April – Karachi Kings v Lahore Qalandars, National Bank Stadium, Karachi

18 April – Karachi Kings v Quetta Gladiators, National Bank Stadium, Karachi

20 April – Karachi Kings v Islamabad United, National Bank Stadium, Karachi

21 April – Karachi Kings v Peshawar Zalmi, National Bank Stadium, Karachi

Match Officials for PSL 2025

The Pakistan Cricket Board has announced the match officials for HBL Pakistan Super League X, scheduled to take place across four venues – Karachi, Lahore, Multan and Rawalpindi from 11 April to 18 May. A total of 13 umpires and seven match referees will be involved in 30 matches, while the match officials for the Qualifier, two eliminators and final, will be announced in due course.

Elite Panel of ICC Umpires – Ahsan Raza, Paul Reiffel and Kumar Dharmasena are among the 13 umpires officiating in the six-team tournament. Also included are Alex Wharf and Chris Brown.

From Pakistan, Aleem Dar, Asif Yaqoob, Faisal Khan Aafreedi, Rashid Riaz Waqar are part of the PCB International Panel of Umpires.

Abdul Moqeet, Nasir Hussain, Tariq Rasheed and Zulfiqar Jan – part of PCB Elite Panel of Umpires will also be officiating matches during this edition of the HBL PSL.

Among the match referees, ICC Elite Panel of Match Referee Ranjan Madugalle will officiate matches alongside his fellow Sri Lankan Roshan Mahanama. Also serving as match referees are Ali Naqvi and Muhammad Javed Malik – both from the PCB International Panel of Match Referees.