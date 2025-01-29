Is Pakistan going to have Public Holiday for Kashmir Solidarity on Feb 5?

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani government declared seventeen public holidays for the current year 2025, including February 5, as the nation will mark the day to support the struggle of Kashmiris for their inalienable right to self-determination.
The South Asian nation will mark Kashmir Solidarity Day on February 5 Wednesday with a public holiday to show support for the people of Kashmir, who continue to suffer under Indian occupation in Kashmir. The day is an annual occasion for Pakistanis to express solidarity with Kashmiris in their ongoing struggle for self-determination.
Ahead of the day, students and public sector employees are waiting for the official notification, which is expected to be shared in coming days.
Pakistan Holidays 2025
Every year, Kashmir Day is observed with rallies, seminars and special events as Pakistan remains vocal for Kashmiris’ right to self-determination and condemns the use of force by Indian forces in the region.