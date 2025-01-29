AGL52.6▼ -4.53 (-0.08%)AIRLINK193.5▼ -1.51 (-0.01%)BOP9.64▼ -0.13 (-0.01%)CNERGY7.53▲ 0.17 (0.02%)DCL8.72▲ 0 (0.00%)DFML51.04▲ 3.71 (0.08%)DGKC104.58▼ -0.83 (-0.01%)FCCL37.7▼ -1.07 (-0.03%)FFL15.6▲ 0.01 (0.00%)HUBC127.07▼ -1.55 (-0.01%)HUMNL13.5▼ -0.31 (-0.02%)KEL4.58▲ 0.09 (0.02%)KOSM6.1▼ -0.2 (-0.03%)MLCF43.96▼ -0.83 (-0.02%)NBP64.69▲ 1.17 (0.02%)OGDC203.24▼ -0.36 (0.00%)PAEL40.98▼ -0.15 (0.00%)PIBTL7.66▼ -0.02 (0.00%)PPL174.25▲ 0.34 (0.00%)PRL38.07▼ -1.01 (-0.03%)PTC24.07▼ -0.97 (-0.04%)SEARL107.24▼ -1.82 (-0.02%)TELE8.24▼ -0.12 (-0.01%)TOMCL32.78▲ 0.04 (0.00%)TPLP11.78▼ -0.35 (-0.03%)TREET21.96▲ 0.45 (0.02%)TRG64.88▲ 0.09 (0.00%)UNITY31.9▼ -0.54 (-0.02%)WTL1.68▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)

Is Pakistan going to have Public Holiday for Kashmir Solidarity on Feb 5?

Is Pakistan Going To Have Public Holiday For Kashmir Solidarity On Feb 5
ISLAMABAD – Pakistani government declared seventeen public holidays for the current year 2025, including February 5, as the nation will mark the day to support the struggle of Kashmiris for their inalienable right to self-determination.

The South Asian nation will mark Kashmir Solidarity Day on February 5 Wednesday with a public holiday to show support for the people of Kashmir, who continue to suffer under Indian occupation in Kashmir. The day is an annual occasion for Pakistanis to express solidarity with Kashmiris in their ongoing struggle for self-determination.

Ahead of the day, students and public sector employees are waiting for the official notification, which is expected to be shared in coming days.

Pakistan Holidays 2025

Holidays Date(s)
Kashmir Day February 5, 2024
Pakistan Day March 23
Eid-ul-Fitr 30 March – 1 April
Labour Day May 1
Eid-ul-Azha 7,8,9 June
Ashura (9th, 10 Muharram) 5,6 July
Independence Day August 14
Eid-Milad-un-Nabi 5,6 September
Allama Iqbal Day November 9
Quaid-e-Azam Day/Christmas December 25
Day after Christmas December 26 (Only for Christians)
February 5 holiday is part of Islamabad’s pledge to raise awareness about human rights violations faced by Kashmiris under New Delhi’s illegal occupation.

Every year, Kashmir Day is observed with rallies, seminars and special events as Pakistan remains vocal for Kashmiris’ right to self-determination and condemns the use of force by Indian forces in the region.

Next public holiday in Pakistan to fall on this date

Web Desk (Lahore)

