Lahore, Punjab weather; rains, gusty winds expected in upper parts

LAHORE – Rains and gusty winds are expected in parts of Punjab on Wednesday night and Thursday.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), a westerly wave prevails over upper parts of Pakistan.

Under these conditions, cloudy weather with light rain/light snowfall is expected in Murree, Galliyat and surroundings on Wednesday night. Cloudy weather with light rain/drizzle is expected in Rawalpindi, Jhelum, Chakwal, Mianwali, Gujrat, Gujranwala and Sargodha. Cold and dry weather is expected elsewhere in the province.

On Thursday, cold and dry weather is expected in most districts of the province. Partly cloudy weather with light rain/light snow is likely in Murree, Galliyat and surroundings. Partly cloudy weather with drizzle is expected in Rawalpindi, Attock, Jhelum, Chakwal, Sialkot, Narowal, Gujranwala and surrounding areas during daytime.

Lahore’s minimum temperature will likely remain between 07-09°C on Thursday and 08-10°Con Friday.

Meanwhile, cold and dry weather prevailed in Lahore and most districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. However, light rain occurred in Galliyat.

Murree remained the coldest place in Punjab where the temperature dropped to 01°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 50 per cent.

In Lahore, the minimum temperature was recorded at 08°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 56 per cent.