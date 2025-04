PSL 2025: Karachi Kings Full Schedule for this season

KARACHI – Wait for Pakistan Super League PSL season 10 finally comes to an end as fans are super excited to watch their favorite players in action. Karachi Kings, print partner of Pakistan Observer, also unveiled complete schedule for flagship cricket tournament.

Kings will start their campaign on April 12, taking on Multan Sultans at National Bank Stadium in hometown. The match will begin at 8:00 PM, marking the start of what the franchise hopes will be a successful run in this milestone season of the league.

Karachi Kings PSL Schedule 2025

Date Games Venue Time April 12 Karachi Kings x Multan Sultans Karachi 8:00 PM April 15 Karachi Kings x Lahore Qalandars Karachi 8:00 PM April 18 Karachi Kings x Quetta Gladiators Karachi 8:00 PM April 20 Karachi Kings x Islamabad United Karachi 8:00 PM April 21 Karachi Kings x Peshawar Zalmi Karachi 8:00 PM April 25 Karachi Kings x Quetta Gladiators Lahore 8:00 PM May 1 Karachi Kings x Multan Sultans Multan 2:00 PM May 4 Karachi Kings x Lahore Qalandars Lahore 8:00 PM May 8 Karachi Kings x Peshawar Zalmi Stadium 8:00 PM May 10 Karachi Kings x Islamabad United Rawalpindi 8:00 PM

