Saudi Arabia new guidelines for Umrah, visit visa holders – Jan 2025

RIYADH – Saudi Arabia has issued new guidelines for travelers holding Umrah and visit visas in order to avoid spread of communicable and dangerous diseases in the Kingdom.

The guidelines make the meningitis vaccine mandatory for travelers as no visitor will be allowed to enter Saudi Arabia without it.

The Saudi Civil Aviation Authority emphasized that strict adherence to the new health guidelines is mandatory.

It has instructed all airlines to ensure that passengers traveling to Saudi Arabia are vaccinated against meningitis and other diseases.

The vaccination certificate should be issued at least ten days prior to travel. According to the guidelines, children under one year of age are exempt from the vaccine.

The Saudi Civil Aviation Authority has stated that airlines and travelers who do not comply with these directives will face legal action.

Earlier, the Saudi aviation has made polio vaccination certificate mandatory for all passengers traveling from Pakistan.

The announcement was made by the Saudi Civil Aviation Authority, adding that the same will be applicable to passengers from Afghanistan, Kenya, Congo, and Mozambique as they will be required to present a polio vaccination certificate.

It stated that passengers transiting through these countries, who do not leave the transit area within 12 hours, will be exempt.

The authority further stated that passengers must carry the polio vaccination certificate when entering the Kingdom.

The polio vaccination certificate must be issued at least four weeks prior to travel. Vaccination certificates older than six months will not be accepted.

The Saudi Aviation Authority has notified all airlines through a NOTAM (Notice to Airmen), warning that legal action and severe penalties will be imposed for non-compliance.