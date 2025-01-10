Special Savings Certificate latest profit rate from January 2025

ISLAMABAD – The National Savings or Qaumi Bachat offers lucrative profit rates on Special Savings Certificates to Pakistani citizens.

The government launched these certificates with an aim to cater the needs and demands of small and medium range investors with a unique investment opportunity of bi-annual returns on their investments.

With a tenure of three years, the investment offer is available for the general public. Profit is paid to the investors on the completion of each period of six months.

There is no maximum investment limit in this category as Pakistani citizens can buy the certificates for any amount.

Special Savings Certificates Profit Rate in Jan 2025

Currently, the profit rate for Special Savings Certificates has been fixed at 11.60 percent for first five bi-annual profits while it will be 12.60% for sixth profit.

Profit No 1 to 5 11.60% per bi-annual or Rs5,800 on investment of Rs100,000 each

Profit No 6 (Last) 12.60% per or Rs6,300 on investment of Rs100,000 each

Tax Deduction

As per the rules, persons appearing in Active Tax Payer List (ATL), rate of withholding tax shall be 15% of the yield/profit irrespective of date of investment and amount/profit.

However, the non-filers will be liable to pay 30% in wake of withholding tax on the profit irrespective of date of investment and amount/profit.