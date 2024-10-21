AGL38.07▲ 0.09 (0.00%)AIRLINK136.85▲ 0.62 (0.00%)BOP5.41▲ 0.02 (0.00%)CNERGY3.76▲ 0.05 (0.01%)DCL7.84▲ 0.48 (0.07%)DFML45.9▲ 0.54 (0.01%)DGKC80.36▲ 2.43 (0.03%)FCCL28.91▲ 0.33 (0.01%)FFBL57.04▲ 0.96 (0.02%)FFL9.36▲ 0.43 (0.05%)HUBC103.71▲ 1.37 (0.01%)HUMNL14.01▲ 0.83 (0.06%)KEL3.73▲ 0.02 (0.01%)KOSM8.18▲ 0.94 (0.13%)MLCF37.48▲ 0.38 (0.01%)NBP68.29▲ 1.76 (0.03%)OGDC166.87▲ 1.19 (0.01%)PAEL25.13▲ 0.38 (0.02%)PIBTL7.05▲ 0.41 (0.06%)PPL129.5▲ 0.85 (0.01%)PRL23.62▼ -0.26 (-0.01%)PTC15.8▲ 0.92 (0.06%)SEARL60.97▼ -0.12 (0.00%)TELE6.99▲ 0.08 (0.01%)TOMCL35.91▲ 0.24 (0.01%)TPLP7.89▲ 0.17 (0.02%)TREET14.91▲ 0.9 (0.06%)TRG44.87▲ 0.37 (0.01%)UNITY25.42▼ -0.24 (-0.01%)WTL1.23▲ 0.03 (0.03%)

Reham Khan Asks Hania Aamir To Prioritize Career Over Marriage
LAHORE – Famous host, journalist, filmmaker, and former PTI chairperson Reham Khan has  asked actress Hania Aamir to focus on her career instead of marrying.

Reham Khan said she felt pride in discovering Hania Aamir.

She made these remarks during a recent podcast.

When asked about her, Reham said she was glad that Hania was the only choice she suggested for the film “Janaan.” At the time, Hania was just 17 years old and a friend of her nephew, who had shown Reham her talent.

Reham further mentioned that Hania would soon be seen in Bollywood, saying that if she concentrated on her career rather than marriage, she would achieve great success.

According to Reham, Hania acts with maturity, and her talent cannot be overlooked; if she doesn’t recognize it, someone else will.

Hania Aamir began her acting career with Reham Khan and Hareem Farooq’s film “Janaan.”

Web Desk Staff

