Song of Indian film Abir Gulaal featuring Fawad Khan, Vaani Kapoor to be launched in Dubai

LAHORE – Renowned Pakistani actor Fawad Khan is all set to make a comeback in Bollywood, starring opposite actress Vaani Kapoor in the upcoming film Abir Gulaal.

The film is scheduled for a global theatrical release on May 9, 2025. However, due to the ongoing controversy over the inclusion of Pakistani artists in India, the film is facing severe backlash—particularly in Maharashtra, where calls for protests and a boycott of its release are growing louder.

The music of Abir Gulaal will be launched in Dubai, with a special event planned at Global Village on April 19.

YouTube video

The event will feature lead actors Fawad Khan and Vaani Kapoor along with renowned music composer Amit Trivedi, who will perform several songs from the film live.

Music plays a significant role in the film, and the title track “Khudaya Ishq” was recently released. It is sung by Arijit Singh and Shilpa Rao.

The team had anticipated potential backlash in India from the very beginning. Therefore, Dubai—a neutral venue with a strong fan base for Fawad Khan—was chosen for the music launch.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) has intensified its opposition to the film. Senior MNS leader Ameya Khopkar challenged the filmmakers, saying, “We will not allow any film featuring Pakistani artists to release in Maharashtra. Release it if you have the courage,”.

It may be mentioned here that following the 2014 Uri attacks, the Indian film industry imposed an unofficial ban on Pakistani artists. However, in 2023, the Bombay High Court dismissed a petition seeking a complete ban on Pakistani actors. Despite this, certain factions in India remain opposed to the participation of Pakistani talent.

Abir Gulaal is directed by Aarti S. Bagdi and features music composed by Amit Trivedi. The promotional campaign is underway, and the filmmakers have indicated that they would stand by their creative freedom despite mounting pressure.

Web Desk Staff

