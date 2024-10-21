Call for quality research to boost healthcare standards

LAHORE – Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique has expressed optimism about the future of medical journalism in Pakistan, emphasizing that promoting quality medical research is vital for improving healthcare standards.

Speaking at the inaugural session of the 6th National Conference of the Pakistan Association of Medical Editors at the University of Health Sciences (UHS) on Monday, he said that medical journals are struggling with issues related to research quality.

The conference focused on the theme “Enhancing the Quality of Medical Journals in the Region.”

Kh Salman stressed the need for ensuring transparency in published research to enhance the credibility of journals on an international level.

During the ceremony, lifetime achievement awards were presented to Prof. Muhammad Aslam, Prof. Fatima Jawad, and Shaukat Ali Jawaid in recognition of their outstanding contributions to medical editing.

UHS Vice Chancellor Prof. Ahsan Waheed Rathore announced the establishment of a separate department for medical journalism at the university, with medical research writing now included in postgraduate courses.

He highlighted that 176 institutions affiliated with UHS have the capacity to publish hundreds of research papers annually.

Fatima Jinnah Medical University Vice Chancellor Prof. Khalid Masood Gondal described quality as a continuous process and stated that while artificial intelligence cannot replace doctors, future success will belong to those who can effectively utilize this technology.

King Edward Medical University Vice Chancellor Prof. Mahmood Ayyaz emphasized that the benefits of medical research should reach the public. He pointed out that merely publishing research papers is not enough; data accuracy and utility are also crucial. He revealed that his university’s medical journal recently achieved an impact factor after 39 years.

Prof. Farhad Handjani, President of Eastern Mediterranean Association of Medical Editors (EMAME), addressed the conference via video link from Iran, while Prof. Khalid Saeed Khan from the University of Granada, Spain, delivered a keynote talk on “Responsible Medical Research and Publication.”