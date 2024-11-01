Rana Sana warns of extraordinary measures if PTI plans unusual protests

ISLAMABAD – Advisor to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah said that if PTI planned an unusual protest, then the government’s arrangements to prevent it would also be extraordinary.

The PM’s aide remarked that even PTI’s founder couldn’t gather 300,000 people; they were never able to gather more than 20,000 to 25,000.

Rana Sanaullah said, “Neither will there be nine pounds of oil, nor will Radha dance.” He noted that PTI is free to dream of such ambitions.

The Prime Minister’s advisor dismissed any possibility of a deal behind Bushra Bibi’s release, adding that PTI has no contact with the establishment.

Rana Sanaullah further stated that if PTI’s founder is being released within the next month, then what is the purpose of PTI’s movement?

It may be mentioned here that the PTI announced protests and rallies with allied political parties across the country.