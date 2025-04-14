Gold Prices dip in Pakistan after climbing to record high; Check New Rates

KARACHI – Gold rates in Pakistan witnessed slight drop on Monday, amid decline in the international market, with per tola rates hovering around Rs338,800.
Data shared by Saraffa Association shows gold prices moving down by Rs1,800 to Rs338,800, whereas price of 10 grams plunged by Rs1,543, now standing at Rs290,466.
Today Gold Rates
|Gold
|Old Price
|Change
|New Price
|Gold (per tola)
|Rs 340,600
|↓ Rs 1,800
|Rs 338,800
|Gold (10 grams)
|Rs 292,009
|↓ Rs 1,543
|Rs 290,466
|Gold (International)
|$3,236
|↓ $18
|$3,218
Gold Rates in Pakistan This Week
|Dates
|Price
|10-April
|Rs328,800
|9-April
|Rs321,000
|8-April
|Rs318,000
|5-April
|Rs320,000
|3-April
|Rs325,500
|29-March
|Rs325,000
|28-March
|Rs323,380
The downward trend aligns with movements in the international market, where the price of gold dropped by $18, settling at $3,218 per ounce.
Market analysts attribute the fall to a stronger U.S. dollar and speculation surrounding upcoming economic policies in major global markets. Local traders expect fluctuations to continue in the coming days depending on global cues and domestic demand.
