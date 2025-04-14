AGL68.25▲ 1.27 (0.02%)AIRLINK173.79▲ 3.22 (0.02%)BOP11.36▲ 0.18 (0.02%)CNERGY8.64▲ 0.23 (0.03%)DCL9.65▲ 0.85 (0.10%)DFML44.57▲ 0.53 (0.01%)DGKC127▼ -1.01 (-0.01%)FCCL46.94▲ 0.34 (0.01%)FFL15.39▲ 0.24 (0.02%)HUBC143.75▲ 5.97 (0.04%)HUMNL12.99▲ 0.07 (0.01%)KEL4.52▼ -0.02 (0.00%)KOSM5.76▲ 0.4 (0.07%)MLCF62.33▼ -0.07 (0.00%)NBP79.88▲ 1.56 (0.02%)OGDC212.02▼ -0.14 (0.00%)PAEL47.07▼ -0.11 (0.00%)PIBTL10.86▲ 0.5 (0.05%)PPL171.28▲ 1.68 (0.01%)PRL35.88▲ 0.03 (0.00%)PTC23.36▲ 0.27 (0.01%)SEARL96.96▲ 0.7 (0.01%)TELE7.1▼ -0.05 (-0.01%)TOMCL34.05▲ 0.82 (0.02%)TPLP9.96▼ -0.07 (-0.01%)TREET21.73▲ 0.44 (0.02%)TRG63.89▲ 0.41 (0.01%)UNITY26.61▲ 0.09 (0.00%)WTL1.33▲ 0.02 (0.02%)

Gold Prices dip in Pakistan after climbing to record high; Check New Rates

Gold Prices Go Down In Pakistan By Rs2500 Per Tola Amid Global Plunge Check New Rates
KARACHI – Gold rates in Pakistan witnessed slight drop on Monday, amid decline in the international market, with per tola rates hovering around Rs338,800.

Data shared by Saraffa Association shows gold prices moving down by Rs1,800 to Rs338,800, whereas price of 10 grams plunged by Rs1,543, now standing at Rs290,466.

Today Gold Rates

Gold Old Price Change New Price
Gold (per tola) Rs 340,600 ↓ Rs 1,800 Rs 338,800
Gold (10 grams) Rs 292,009 ↓ Rs 1,543 Rs 290,466
Gold (International) $3,236 ↓ $18 $3,218

Gold Rates in Pakistan This Week

Dates Price
10-April Rs328,800
9-April Rs321,000
8-April Rs318,000
5-April Rs320,000
3-April Rs325,500
29-March Rs325,000
28-March Rs323,380

The downward trend aligns with movements in the international market, where the price of gold dropped by $18, settling at $3,218 per ounce.

All Time High Gold Prices Climb To Rs281800 Per Tola In Pakistan

Market analysts attribute the fall to a stronger U.S. dollar and speculation surrounding upcoming economic policies in major global markets. Local traders expect fluctuations to continue in the coming days depending on global cues and domestic demand.

New High: Gold rates break all records to hit Rs340,600 Per Tola in Pakistan

Web Desk (Lahore)

Recomended

