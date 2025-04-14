Gold Prices dip in Pakistan after climbing to record high; Check New Rates

KARACHI – Gold rates in Pakistan witnessed slight drop on Monday, amid decline in the international market, with per tola rates hovering around Rs338,800.

Data shared by Saraffa Association shows gold prices moving down by Rs1,800 to Rs338,800, whereas price of 10 grams plunged by Rs1,543, now standing at Rs290,466.

Today Gold Rates

Gold Old Price Change New Price Gold (per tola) Rs 340,600 ↓ Rs 1,800 Rs 338,800 Gold (10 grams) Rs 292,009 ↓ Rs 1,543 Rs 290,466 Gold (International) $3,236 ↓ $18 $3,218

Gold Rates in Pakistan This Week

Dates Price 10-April Rs328,800 9-April Rs321,000 8-April Rs318,000 5-April Rs320,000 3-April Rs325,500 29-March Rs325,000 28-March Rs323,380

The downward trend aligns with movements in the international market, where the price of gold dropped by $18, settling at $3,218 per ounce.

Market analysts attribute the fall to a stronger U.S. dollar and speculation surrounding upcoming economic policies in major global markets. Local traders expect fluctuations to continue in the coming days depending on global cues and domestic demand.