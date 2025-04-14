Azerbaijan visit visa update for Pakistanis in April 2024

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani citizens are required to obtain a visit visa in order to enter Azerbaijan, country at the boundary of West Asia and Eastern Europe, as a tourist.

Azerbaijan receives a huge number of tourists from across the world as it offers the blend of rich cultural heritage, natural beauty, and historical places.

The capital city, Baku, is a vibrant metropolis where modern architecture blends with historic landmarks. Visitors can also explore the UNESCO-listed Old City (Icherisheher), visit the iconic Flame Towers, and stroll along the Caspian Sea Boulevard during their visit to the country.

Azerbaijan has launched an online service to issue e-visas to tourists from various countries, including Pakistanis.

Azerbaijan Visit Visa Fee in Pakistan January 2025

Azerbaijan offers two categories – Standard and Urgent – for issuance of a visit visas to the tourists.

The fee for single- entry 30 days e-visit visa for Azerbaijan in standard category stands at $20. As of April 14, 2025, one US dollar is equal to Rs280.55 therefore the fee for Azerbaijan 30-day visit visa in rupees will be Rs5,611.

The consideration period for this category ranges between 3 to 5 days.

The fee for electronic visit visa for Pakistan nationals in urgent category stands at $50 or Rs14,027. The consideration period for visa application in urgent category is three to five hours.

Pakistani citizens can obtain the electronic visa with three steps via the “ASAN Visa” system.