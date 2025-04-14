AGL67.51▲ 0.53 (0.01%)AIRLINK170▼ -0.57 (0.00%)BOP11.46▲ 0.28 (0.03%)CNERGY8.54▲ 0.13 (0.02%)DCL9.67▲ 0.87 (0.10%)DFML44.84▲ 0.8 (0.02%)DGKC127.61▼ -0.4 (0.00%)FCCL46.35▼ -0.25 (-0.01%)FFL15.4▲ 0.25 (0.02%)HUBC143▲ 5.22 (0.04%)HUMNL12.92▲ 0 (0.00%)KEL4.55▲ 0.01 (0.00%)KOSM5.34▼ -0.02 (0.00%)MLCF62.7▲ 0.3 (0.00%)NBP79.69▲ 1.37 (0.02%)OGDC212▼ -0.16 (0.00%)PAEL46.68▼ -0.5 (-0.01%)PIBTL10.9▲ 0.54 (0.05%)PPL171.72▲ 2.12 (0.01%)PRL35.97▲ 0.12 (0.00%)PTC23.14▲ 0.05 (0.00%)SEARL96.8▲ 0.54 (0.01%)TELE7.16▲ 0.01 (0.00%)TOMCL34.43▲ 1.2 (0.04%)TPLP10▼ -0.03 (0.00%)TREET21.89▲ 0.6 (0.03%)TRG63.6▲ 0.12 (0.00%)UNITY26.67▲ 0.15 (0.01%)WTL1.32▲ 0.01 (0.01%)

Azerbaijan visit visa update for Pakistanis in April 2024

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani citizens are required to obtain a visit visa in order to enter Azerbaijan, country at the boundary of West Asia and Eastern Europe, as a tourist.

Azerbaijan receives a huge number of tourists from across the world as it offers the blend of rich cultural heritage, natural beauty, and historical places.

The capital city, Baku, is a vibrant metropolis where modern architecture blends with historic landmarks. Visitors can also explore the UNESCO-listed Old City (Icherisheher), visit the iconic Flame Towers, and stroll along the Caspian Sea Boulevard during their visit to the country.

Azerbaijan has launched an online service to issue e-visas to tourists from various countries, including Pakistanis.

Azerbaijan Visit Visa Fee in Pakistan January 2025

Azerbaijan offers two categories – Standard and Urgent – for issuance of a visit visas to the tourists.

The fee for single- entry 30 days e-visit visa for Azerbaijan in standard category stands at $20. As of April 14, 2025, one US dollar is equal to Rs280.55 therefore the fee for Azerbaijan 30-day visit visa in rupees will be Rs5,611.

The consideration period for this category ranges between 3 to 5 days.

The fee for electronic visit visa for Pakistan nationals in urgent category stands at $50 or Rs14,027. The consideration period for visa application in urgent category is three to five hours.

Pakistani citizens can obtain the electronic visa with three steps via the “ASAN Visa” system.

