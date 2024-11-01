Pakistan Post abolishes 1,511 more positions under right-sizing policy

ISLAMABAD – Under the federal government’s right-sizing policy, hundreds of additional positions from Grades 1 to 15 have been abolished in Pakistan Post.

The latest reports while quoting the officials said a total of 1,511 positions from Grades 1 to 15 have been eliminated in line with the government’s policy.

A circular issued by the department’s headquarters noted that previously, 2,000 positions had already been abolished and 105 marked as “dying” posts, bringing the total eliminations to 3,616 so far.

The sources said that all eliminated positions were vacant, with the largest number being 500 posts for Postmen in Scale 7, 458 for Mail Peons/Porters in Scale 2, and 274 Postal Clerks in Scale 9.

Other abolished positions included 9 in Grade 14, 4 in Grade 11, 29 in Grade 9, and 30 Time Scale Clerk positions, among other vacant roles.