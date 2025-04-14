NADRA NICOP age modification fee structure update 2025

KARACHI – NADRA issues the National Identity Card for Overseas Pakistanis to the citizens who are going abroad or live in foreign countries for jobs, study and other purposes.

With a Smart NICOP, holders can travel to Pakistan without requiring a visa.

The registration authority also offers a service for modification regarding age, address and others in NICOP subject to provision of required documents.

Sometimes, the NICOP holders are required to get their date of birth changed and they can apply for it through Pak ID app or visiting the nearby embassy or Nadra office.

Required Documents for Age Modification

If you are applying for age change up to or more than five year, it would be made only once. The applicant will need to submit Valid Foreign documents (Passport/ Resident Permit/ Work Permit/ Permanent Resident Card/ Sojourn/Green Card).

Age Change up to 5 Years (Only once):

Valid Pakistani Passport OR Matric Certificate OR Mark Sheet (within 3 years from the date of issuance) OR Service Book

2nd Time Age Change (Only once and only 366 days):

Valid Pakistani or Foreign Passport or Resident Permit or Matric Certificate.

1 Year (366 days) Age Change:

1 Year change is allowed on the basis of Birth certificate (Inland/Foreign).

In case of Unnatural age difference with sibling (less than 7 months):

Change up to one year (366 days) is allowed without any document, if applicant has un-natural age difference with other siblings, Nadra states on its official website.

NICOP Age Modification Fee

The Nadra has different fees for age medication depending on duration.

Difference in Age less than or equal to 1 year $5 (USD)

Difference in Age greater than 1 year but less than or equal to 2 years $25 (USD)

Difference in Age greater than 2 year but less than or equal to 3 years $40 (USD)

Difference in Age greater than 3 years $65 (USD)

Modification in Age for 2nd time $125 (USD)

Note: Fee will be charged in PKR after applicable currency conversion.