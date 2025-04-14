Heatwaves develop in Lahore, most parts of Punjab

LAHORE – Heatwaves have developed in Lahore and most districts of Punjab on Monday which would continue to persist during the current week.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), high pressure has grabbed the upper atmosphere of the country.

Under these conditions, heatwaves have developed in most districts of Punjab which would continue to prevail during the ongoing week.

Till April 18, day temperatures will be 06°C to 08°C above normal in South Punjab and 04°C to 06°C above normal in Lahore and Central/Upper Punjab.

Lahore’s maximum temperature is expected to remain between 36°C and 38°C on Tuesday, and 37°C and 39°C on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, hot and dry weather prevailed in Lahore and most districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Bahawalpur remained the hottest place in Punjab, where the maximum temperature was recorded at 40°C. The maximum temperature in Sargodha and Multan was recorded at 39°C.

In Lahore, the maximum temperature was recorded at 36°C. Relative humidity in the morning was recorded at zero per cent.