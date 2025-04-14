Us Delegation Lauds Pak Army Role In War Against Terrorism

Both sides discuss regional security and defence cooperation

A delegation from the United States Congress called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir at the General Headquarters (GHQ) and commended the Pakistan Army’s pivotal role in the fight against terrorism, Express News reported.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the US Congressional delegation was led by Congressman Jack Bergman, and included Congressman Thomas Suozzi and the Honourable Jonathan Jackson.

During the meeting, both sides discussed matters of mutual interest, with a particular emphasis on regional security and defence cooperation.

The two parties reaffirmed the importance of sustained engagement based on mutual respect, shared values, and strategic interests.

The ISPR stated that the US lawmakers appreciated the Pakistan Army’s significant contributions in combating terrorism and acknowledged Pakistan’s ongoing efforts to promote regional peace and stability.

The delegation also praised the resilience of the Pakistani nation and recognised its strategic potential.

Expressing respect for Pakistan’s sovereignty, the US delegation reiterated its commitment to enhancing broad-based bilateral cooperation in areas including security, trade, investment, and economic development.

According to the official statement, General Asim Munir thanked the delegation for their visit and emphasised that Pakistan seeks to further strengthen and diversify its long-standing partnership with the United States.

He highlighted that this relationship should be rooted in mutual interests and respect for national sovereignty.

The ISPR also noted that Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) were signed during the meeting to promote training cooperation in the field of information technology.