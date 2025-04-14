Pakistan records remittances inflow of $4.1 billion in March 2025

KARACHI – Pakistan recorded workers’ remittances at $4.1 billion in March 2025, crossing the $4 billion mark in a month for the first time.

According to the data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Monday, remittances increased by 37.3 per cent and 29.8 per cent on a year-over-year and month-over-month basis, respectively.

Cumulatively, with an inflow of $28 billion, workers’ remittances increased by 33.2 per cent during Jul-Mar FY25 compared to $21 billion received during Jul-Mar FY24.

Remittances inflows during March 2025 were mainly sourced from Saudi Arabia ($987.3 million), the United Arab Emirates ($842.1 million), the United Kingdom ($683.9 million) and the United States of America ($419.5 million).

In February 2025, workers’ remittances were $3.1 billion. Remittances increased by 38.6 per cent and 3.8 per cent year over year and month over month basis, respectively.

Cumulatively, with an inflow of $24 billion, workers’ remittances increased by 32.5 per cent during July-February, FY25 compared to $18.1 billion received during July-February, FY24.

Remittances inflows during February 2025 were mainly sourced from Saudi Arabia ($744.4 million), the United Arab Emirates ($652.2 million), the United Kingdom ($501.8 million) and the United States of America ($309.4 million).