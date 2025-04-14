AGL67.5▲ 0.52 (0.01%)AIRLINK169.45▼ -1.12 (-0.01%)BOP11.29▲ 0.11 (0.01%)CNERGY8.55▲ 0.14 (0.02%)DCL9.5▲ 0.7 (0.08%)DFML44.35▲ 0.31 (0.01%)DGKC127.64▼ -0.37 (0.00%)FCCL46.3▼ -0.3 (-0.01%)FFL15.43▲ 0.28 (0.02%)HUBC142.88▲ 5.1 (0.04%)HUMNL12.91▼ -0.01 (0.00%)KEL4.6▲ 0.06 (0.01%)KOSM5.35▼ -0.01 (0.00%)MLCF62.7▲ 0.3 (0.00%)NBP79.89▲ 1.57 (0.02%)OGDC211.6▼ -0.56 (0.00%)PAEL46.34▼ -0.84 (-0.02%)PIBTL10.92▲ 0.56 (0.05%)PPL171.79▲ 2.19 (0.01%)PRL35.92▲ 0.07 (0.00%)PTC23.14▲ 0.05 (0.00%)SEARL96.67▲ 0.41 (0.00%)TELE7.15▲ 0 (0.00%)TOMCL34.4▲ 1.17 (0.04%)TPLP10▼ -0.03 (0.00%)TREET21.8▲ 0.51 (0.02%)TRG63.36▼ -0.12 (0.00%)UNITY26.57▲ 0.05 (0.00%)WTL1.31▲ 0 (0.00%)

Pakistan records remittances inflow of $4.1 billion in March 2025

Pakistani Remittances Surge By 29pc Compared To September 2023
KARACHI – Pakistan recorded workers’ remittances at $4.1 billion in March 2025, crossing the $4 billion mark in a month for the first time.

According to the data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Monday, remittances increased by 37.3 per cent and 29.8 per cent on a year-over-year and month-over-month basis, respectively.

Cumulatively, with an inflow of $28 billion, workers’ remittances increased by 33.2 per cent during Jul-Mar FY25 compared to $21 billion received during Jul-Mar FY24.

Remittances inflows during March 2025 were mainly sourced from Saudi Arabia ($987.3 million), the United Arab Emirates ($842.1 million), the United Kingdom ($683.9 million) and the United States of America ($419.5 million).

In February 2025, workers’ remittances were $3.1 billion. Remittances increased by 38.6 per cent and 3.8 per cent year over year and month over month basis, respectively.

Cumulatively, with an inflow of $24 billion, workers’ remittances increased by 32.5 per cent during July-February, FY25 compared to $18.1 billion received during July-February, FY24.

Remittances inflows during February 2025 were mainly sourced from Saudi Arabia ($744.4 million), the United Arab Emirates ($652.2 million), the United Kingdom ($501.8 million) and the United States of America ($309.4 million).

Staff Report

