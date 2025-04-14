AGL67.65▲ 0.67 (0.01%)AIRLINK170▼ -0.57 (0.00%)BOP11.53▲ 0.35 (0.03%)CNERGY8.52▲ 0.11 (0.01%)DCL9.55▲ 0.75 (0.09%)DFML45▲ 0.96 (0.02%)DGKC127.36▼ -0.65 (-0.01%)FCCL46.27▼ -0.33 (-0.01%)FFL15.48▲ 0.33 (0.02%)HUBC143.5▲ 5.72 (0.04%)HUMNL12.9▼ -0.02 (0.00%)KEL4.57▲ 0.03 (0.01%)KOSM5.3▼ -0.06 (-0.01%)MLCF62.7▲ 0.3 (0.00%)NBP79.5▲ 1.18 (0.02%)OGDC212.21▲ 0.05 (0.00%)PAEL46.66▼ -0.52 (-0.01%)PIBTL10.85▲ 0.49 (0.05%)PPL171.9▲ 2.3 (0.01%)PRL35.86▲ 0.01 (0.00%)PTC23.1▲ 0.01 (0.00%)SEARL96.53▲ 0.27 (0.00%)TELE7.16▲ 0.01 (0.00%)TOMCL34.35▲ 1.12 (0.03%)TPLP10▼ -0.03 (0.00%)TREET21.9▲ 0.61 (0.03%)TRG63.42▼ -0.06 (0.00%)UNITY26.55▲ 0.03 (0.00%)WTL1.32▲ 0.01 (0.01%)

Islamabad, Pakistan weather; heatwaves develop in most parts

Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

ISLAMABAD – Heatwave conditions have developed in Islamabad, Rawalpindi and most parts of Pakistan which would likely continue till Friday, April 18.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), high pressure has gripped the upper atmosphere of Pakistan.

Under these weather conditions, heatwave conditions have developed in most parts of the country on Monday which would likely persist during the following days of the week.

Day temperatures will be 06°C to 08°C above normal in the southern parts of Pakistan (Sindh, South Punjab and Balochistan) and 04°C to 06°C above normal in the upper parts (Islamabad, Central/Upper Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan).

Islamabad’s maximum temperature is expected to remain between 34°C and 36°C on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Rawalpindi’s maximum temperature is expected to remain between 34°C and 36°C on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Meanwhile, hot and dry weather prevailed in the twin cities and most parts of Pakistan during the last 24 hours.

Dadu remained the hottest place in Pakistan, where the maximum temperature was recorded at 46°C. The maximum temperature in Shaheed Benazirabad was recorded at 45°C.

In Islamabad, the maximum temperature was recorded at 35°C. Relative humidity in the morning was recorded at zero per cent.

In Rawalpindi, the maximum temperature was recorded at 33°C. Relative humidity in the morning was recorded at zero per cent.

Heatwaves predicted in Pakistan next week

Staff Report

Related Posts

  • Pakistan

NADRA NICOP age modification fee structure update 2025

  • Pakistan

Azerbaijan visit visa update for Pakistanis in April 2024

  • Business, Featured

Pakistan records remittances inflow of $4.1 billion in March 2025

  • Featured, Islamabad

Pollen count in Islamabad today – April 14, 2025

Recomended

PO-Logo-White@2x
Your source for latest Pakistan, world news. Stay updated on politics, business, sports, lifestyle, CPEC, and breaking news. Accurate, timely, and comprehensive coverage.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin Tiktok
Popular Categories
Information
Download Our App
Download our Android app for the latest Pakistan and world news in just a tap. Stay informed, anywhere, anytime.

© 2025 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer

Get Alerts
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube Tiktok

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer