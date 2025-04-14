Islamabad, Pakistan weather; heatwaves develop in most parts

ISLAMABAD – Heatwave conditions have developed in Islamabad, Rawalpindi and most parts of Pakistan which would likely continue till Friday, April 18.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), high pressure has gripped the upper atmosphere of Pakistan.

Under these weather conditions, heatwave conditions have developed in most parts of the country on Monday which would likely persist during the following days of the week.

Day temperatures will be 06°C to 08°C above normal in the southern parts of Pakistan (Sindh, South Punjab and Balochistan) and 04°C to 06°C above normal in the upper parts (Islamabad, Central/Upper Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan).

Islamabad’s maximum temperature is expected to remain between 34°C and 36°C on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Rawalpindi’s maximum temperature is expected to remain between 34°C and 36°C on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Meanwhile, hot and dry weather prevailed in the twin cities and most parts of Pakistan during the last 24 hours.

Dadu remained the hottest place in Pakistan, where the maximum temperature was recorded at 46°C. The maximum temperature in Shaheed Benazirabad was recorded at 45°C.

In Islamabad, the maximum temperature was recorded at 35°C. Relative humidity in the morning was recorded at zero per cent.

In Rawalpindi, the maximum temperature was recorded at 33°C. Relative humidity in the morning was recorded at zero per cent.