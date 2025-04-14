AGL67.51▲ 0.53 (0.01%)AIRLINK170▼ -0.57 (0.00%)BOP11.46▲ 0.28 (0.03%)CNERGY8.54▲ 0.13 (0.02%)DCL9.67▲ 0.87 (0.10%)DFML44.84▲ 0.8 (0.02%)DGKC127.61▼ -0.4 (0.00%)FCCL46.35▼ -0.25 (-0.01%)FFL15.4▲ 0.25 (0.02%)HUBC143▲ 5.22 (0.04%)HUMNL12.92▲ 0 (0.00%)KEL4.55▲ 0.01 (0.00%)KOSM5.34▼ -0.02 (0.00%)MLCF62.7▲ 0.3 (0.00%)NBP79.69▲ 1.37 (0.02%)OGDC212▼ -0.16 (0.00%)PAEL46.68▼ -0.5 (-0.01%)PIBTL10.9▲ 0.54 (0.05%)PPL171.72▲ 2.12 (0.01%)PRL35.97▲ 0.12 (0.00%)PTC23.14▲ 0.05 (0.00%)SEARL96.8▲ 0.54 (0.01%)TELE7.16▲ 0.01 (0.00%)TOMCL34.43▲ 1.2 (0.04%)TPLP10▼ -0.03 (0.00%)TREET21.89▲ 0.6 (0.03%)TRG63.6▲ 0.12 (0.00%)UNITY26.67▲ 0.15 (0.01%)WTL1.32▲ 0.01 (0.01%)

Every possible step will be taken to address Overseas Pakistanis’ concerns: Salik

Minister for Overseas Pakistanis Chaudhry Salik Hussain Sunday extended a warm welcome to participants, thanking them for their presence and emphasizing the event’s focus on resolving issues faced by overseas Pakistanis.

In an exclusive talk with a private news channel Minister for Overseas expressed admiration for overseas Pakistanis, noting that the event would provide a valuable opportunity to recognize their remarkable services to Pakistan.

He emphasized that overseas Pakistanis are close to the heart of the Pakistani government and assured that every possible step will be taken to address their concerns and provide support.

Hussain highlighted overseas Pakistanis’ importance, saying the event aims to appreciate the services of these individuals who significantly contribute to Pakistan’s development and economy.

Responding a query about convention activities, Salik Hussain mentioned that various institutional stalls, including NADRA, FIA, NAB, Passport Office, State Bank and FBR have been set up to provide direct assistance to overseas Pakistanis, as these institutions play a crucial role in handling their affairs.

The convention is progressing successfully, with delegate participants actively cooperating and expressing admiration for the government’s efforts, he mentioned.

This cooperation reflects a unified approach towards common objectives, where diverse stakeholders work together seamlessly, he said, adding, effective collaboration, as seen in this event, empowers participants are sharing ideas, concerns and thoughts, fostering connections and driving progress toward shared goals.

He further highlighted that the government has passed a special bill for overseas Pakistanis, now enacted into law in Punjab, providing significant relief through the establishment of special courts that decide cases within 90 days, and offering a video link facility to eliminate the need for physical appearances in court.—APP

 

News desk

