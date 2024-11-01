100% free Google courses announced for Punjab students [Eligibility, Deadline]

LAHORE – The Higher Education Department of Punjab in collaboration with Tech Valley has offered fully funded scholarships for Google Career Certification Program 2024 to students of public sector universities and college in Punjab.
The courses being offered to the students include:
IT Support
IT Automation
Data Analysis
Project Management
UX Design
Digital Marketing & E-commerce
Advanced Data Analytics
Advanced Business Intelligence
Cybersecurity
AI Essentials
Eligibility for Fully Funded Scholarships for Google Courses
Applicants are required to meet the following requirement to secure the scholarship:
Recent graduates or final-semester undergraduate students
Aged 18 and above
Preferably female candidates
Preferably from undeserved areas
Actively seeking employment within the next six months
Access to a computer and stable internet
Registration Deadline
All applicants are required to submit their application by November 10, 2024.
Where to Register for Free Google Course in Punjab?
The applicant are required to click below link for submission of applications for the courses.