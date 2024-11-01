100% free Google courses announced for Punjab students [Eligibility, Deadline]

LAHORE – The Higher Education Department of Punjab in collaboration with Tech Valley has offered fully funded scholarships for Google Career Certification Program 2024 to students of public sector universities and college in Punjab.

The courses being offered to the students include:

IT Support

IT Automation

Data Analysis

Project Management

UX Design

Digital Marketing & E-commerce

Advanced Data Analytics

Advanced Business Intelligence

Cybersecurity

AI Essentials

Eligibility for Fully Funded Scholarships for Google Courses

Applicants are required to meet the following requirement to secure the scholarship:

Recent graduates or final-semester undergraduate students

Aged 18 and above

Preferably female candidates

Preferably from undeserved areas

Actively seeking employment within the next six months

Access to a computer and stable internet

Registration Deadline

All applicants are required to submit their application by November 10, 2024.

Where to Register for Free Google Course in Punjab?

The applicant are required to click below link for submission of applications for the courses.