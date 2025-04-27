PSL X: Quetta Gladiators beat Peshawar Zalmi by 64 runs

LAHORE – Quetta Gladiators outplayed Peshawar Zalmi by 64 runs in the PSL X match at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium on Sunday.

Chasing a 179-run target for victory, Zalmi kept losing wickets at regular intervals and were bundled out for 114 in 15.2 overs.

Hussain Talat was the top scorer for Zalmi with 39 runs, followed by Mohammad Haris, who made 17. Mitchell Owen contributed 15 runs, and Babar Azam 12 runs. No other batter could enter the double figures.

Faheem Ashraf bagged five wickets and Khurram Shahzad two, while Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Wasim and Abrar Ahmed got one wicket each. Faheem Ashraf was named player of the match.

After being asked to bat first, Quetta Gladiators reached 178/7 in the allocated 20 overs. Mark Chapman was the highest scorer with 33 runs, followed by Kusal Mendis and skipper Saud Shakeel, who made 32 runs each. Finn Allen scored 31 runs and Rilee Rossouw 27.

Alzari Joseph got three wickets, Saim Ayub two and Luke Wood one, while Hassan Nawaz was run out.

Quetta Gladiators Playing XI: Saud Shakeel (capt), Fin Allen, Hassan Nawaz, Kusal Mendis (wk), Mark Chapman, Rilee Rossouw, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Abrar Ahmed, Khurram Shahzad

Peshawar Zalmi Playing XI: Babar Azam (capt), Saim Ayub, Mohammad Haris (wk), Tom Kohler Cadmore, Hussain Talat, Mitch Owen, Abdul Samad, Luke Wood, Alzari Joseph, Sufyan Muqeem, Ali Raza