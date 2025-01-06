Honhaar Scholarship: Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz awards financial Aid to Multan students

MULTAN (District Correspondent) – Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz awarded scholarships and financial assistance to 384 high-achieving students of Emerson University Multan at the third Honhaar Scholarship distribution ceremony held at Bahauddin Zakariya University’s Sports Ground.

In her address, CM minister emphasized the government’s commitment to empowering youth through education, describing the Honhaar Scholarship Program as a cornerstone of Punjab’s educational advancement strategy. “Education is the foundation of a prosperous society, and this program ensures that no talented student is left behind due to financial constraints,” she said.

The event drew a significant gathering, including Vice-Chancellor Dr. Muhammad Ramzan, Registrar Dr. Muhammad Farooq, Focal Person Dr. Qurat-ul-Ain, faculty members, and students. The 384 scholarship recipients included 214 male and 170 female students from various districts across Punjab, such as Multan, Bahawalnagar, Bhakkar, Dera Ghazi Khan, Faisalabad, Jahanian, Jallalpur Jattan, Jhang, Kabirwala, Khanewal, Kot Addu, Layyah, Lodhran, Mianwali, Muzaffargarh, Rajanpur, Sahiwal, Taunsa, Vehari, and Toba Tek Singh.

The scholarships were awarded based on a rigorous selection process conducted by Emerson University’s Scholarship and Financial Aid Committee, adhering to the eligibility criteria set by the Higher Education Commission (HEC). Students achieving a minimum of 65% marks in arts disciplines and 70% in science disciplines qualified for consideration.

The Honhaar Scholarship Program, launched by the Punjab Higher Education Commission, aims to support 30,000 students annually, providing financial assistance to 120,000 students over four years. Each recipient is awarded PKR 100,000 to help ease financial pressures and promote academic excellence.

Speaking at the ceremony, CM congratulated the scholarship recipients and announced several new initiatives, including a laptop distribution scheme, an electric bike program, interest-free loans, and advanced IT training opportunities. “These measures are part of our broader vision to equip our youth with the tools they need to excel in a competitive world,” she added.

Provincial Minister for Education Rana Sikandar Hayat commended Emerson University for its dedication to fostering academic achievement. Vice-Chancellor Dr. Muhammad Ramzan presented a commemorative souvenir to the chief minister, acknowledging her unwavering support for education.

“This scholarship program not only relieves students of financial burdens but also inspires them to pursue academic excellence,” Dr. Ramzan noted. “It reflects the chief minister’s vision for a knowledge-driven society.” The ceremony concluded with students expressing gratitude to the government and the university for their support. “This scholarship is a turning point in our academic journeys and will enable us to contribute meaningfully to society,” one student remarked.

Honhaar Scholarship Program continues to serve as a beacon of hope, empowering Punjab’s youth to achieve their academic and professional aspirations.