Probe, not blame

In the wake of Pahalgam attack, the response from our leadership has been measured, responsible and rooted in a desire for peace and accountability.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif’s remarks at Pakistan Military Academy passing out parade served not just as a national reassurance but also as a message to global community that Pakistan rejects terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, and is open to any neutral, transparent and credible investigation into the incident.

This is not rhetoric but a call for truth in an environment too often drowned by baseless blame games.

De-fence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif told the New York Times that Islamabad is ready to cooperate with any probe conducted by international inspectors in order to get to the bottom of incident which further highlights our commitment to regional stability.

He warned that a flare-up would spell disaster for the entire region and rightly pointed out that India’s move to suspend the Indus Waters Treaty seems less about justice and more about domestic political opportunism.

Using tragedy to stoke tensions or influence internal politics is not the behaviour of a mature or responsible state.

This is precisely why we believe that India has little incentive to al-low an independent probe, because the truth might not support its narrative.

If exposed, the Modi government’s future accusations would lose all credibility both domestically and internationally.

That is why India would resist such an independent investigation.

What is even more worrying is the role of India’s media, which instead of promoting rational discourse, continues to stoke tensions, sensationalise conflict and push a one-sided story.

In times like these, media should be a force for reason — not a weapon of hysteria.

The international community must step in.

It must see through the fog of propaganda and recognise the reasoned posture of Pakistan.

The world should encourage a fair investigation and dissuade knee-jerk accusations that endanger millions.

Pakistan has made its position clear: it stands for truth, peace, and cooperation.

The Prime Minister’s stance is not only wise and justified — it represents responsible and practical course forward.

Pakistan is clearly choosing engagement over enmity, truth over blame and stability over provocation.

Sanity must prevail across the border as well, for conflict or war serves no one’s interest but only threatens the peace and stability of the entire region.