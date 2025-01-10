Lahore, Punjab weather; rains, gusty winds expected

LAHORE – Rains and gusty winds are expected in Lahore and parts of Punjab on Saturday.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), a shallow westerly wave may affect upper parts of Pakistan tonight.

Under these conditions, mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most districts of Punjab and very cold/partly cloudy in Murree and Galliyat on Friday night.

Dense fog will continue to prevail in Sialkot, Narowal, Gujranwala, Mangla, Jhelum, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Kasur, Okara and Sahiwal. Rains and gusty winds are expected at isolated places in Rahim Yar Khan, Khanpur, Bahawalnagar, Bahawalpur, Pakpattan and Khanewal.

On Saturday, rains and gusty winds are expected in Lahore, Sheikhupura, Kasur, Okara, Sahiwal, Sialkot, Narowal, Gujranwala, Rahim Yar Khan, Khanpur, Bahawalnagar, Bahawalpur, Pakpattan and Khanewal. Cold and partly cloudy weather is expected elsewhere in the province. Fog is likely in southern and central parts of the province.

Lahore’s minimum temperature will remain between 06-08°C on Saturday and 05-07°C on Sunday.

Meanwhile, cold and dry weather prevailed in Lahore and most districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. Moderate to dense fog prevailed in Lahore and other plains of Punjab.

Murree remained the coldest place in Sindh where the temperature dropped to the freezing point (0°C). Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 41 per cent.

In Lahore, minimum temperature was recorded at 07°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 64 per cent.